Shania Twain to Act as Guest Judge on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Shania Twain is heading to the ballroom!

The country icon is set to serve as a guest judge on Dancing With the Stars during the reality competition show’s Movie Night next Monday, People reports.

Movie Night will feature the contestants paying homage to memorable moments throughout film history, drawing inspiration from some of cinema’s biggest hits.

Twain recently released her new album, Now, and is heading out on tour next year. The singer will perform her song “Soldier” from the LP on DWTS.

The album is Twain’s first since 2002, and the years in between the two projects have seen the star go through a divorce, a battle with Lyme disease and a remarriage.

“I discovered things in my voice that I didn’t know were there,” Twain previously told Entertainment Weekly of recording the album. “Things that I just hadn’t tried before, because I wasn’t forced to try them. Almost out of compensating for the things that I couldn’t do, I inadvertently discovered other elements of my voice.”

“I was more involved than I had ever had experience doing,” she added of the process, “and I loved it.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com / Getty – NBC