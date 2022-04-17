'Shahs of Sunset' Star Mike Shouhed Spotted on Vacation With Fiance After Domestic Violence Incident

✖

Shortly after Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed was arrested for alleged domestic violence, he was spotted out and about with his partner. Page Six reported that Shouhed was seen with his fiancée, Paulina Ben-Cohen, on vacation in Mexico. Their outing comes less than a month after Shouhed was arrested for alleged "intimate partner violence with injury," which is a phrase used for a domestic violence charge where the victim has a "visible injury."

On Thursday, a source confirmed to Page Six that Shouhed and Ben-Cohen were still together amid the serious legal case. TMZ obtained photos of the couple, who stayed at Garza Blanca Resort & Spa, on vacation with their friends. In one photo, Shouhed appears to be holding a little girl as he and Ben-Cohen walk along the beach (it's unclear if the girl is Ben-Cohen's daughter, as Shouhed has no kids). He can be seen in a subsequent photo having a good time with a group of friends while hanging out on the beach.

As previously mentioned, Shouhed and Ben-Cohen went on vacation less than a month after it was reported that the Shahs of Sunset alum was arrested on domestic violence charges. On March 27, officers responded to a call of "unknown" trouble in the Los Angeles area. After they arrived at the scene, they arrested Shouhed for alleged "intimate partner violence with injury." He was later booked and spent the night in jail before being released the next morning after paying $50,000 in bond. Shouhed is due in court on July 25. Alex Kessel, Shouhed's attorney, released a statement to PEOPLE about the incident, which read, "My own investigation reveals no acts of domestic violence was committed by my client. I have no doubt Mike will be exonerated. Please honor the presumption of innocence."

When the news was first reported, Shouhed's alleged victim was not identified. Although, an attorney for Ben-Cohen did address the allegations on Thursday. They stated, "We are working with the authorities to seek a just and fair outcome to this sad situation. The family appreciates your space and respect for their privacy during this time."

Amidst the news surrounding Shouhed, it was reported that Shahs of Sunset was canceled after nine seasons. In the wake of the show's cancellation, Bravo is reportedly eyeing spinoffs with stars Mercedes Javid, Reza Farahan, and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi. Shouhed is reportedly not included in those plans.