'Shahs of Sunset': Mike Shouhed Arrested on Domestic Violence Allegations

Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed is facing serious legal trouble after being arrested on March 27 on allegations of domestic violence. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Page Six Monday that officers responded to a call of "unknown" trouble at approximately 10 p.m. that night, and that Shouhed was arrested for "intimate partner violence with injury," a domestic violence charge used when there is "visible injury" on the victim.

Shouhed was booked around 1:05 a.m. and held until 6:35 a.m., when he paid $50,000 in bond and released. The Bravo star has a court date for July 25. Shouhed's attorney, Alex Kessel, addressed the arrest in a statement issued to PEOPLE. "My own investigation reveals no acts of domestic violence was committed by my client," said Kessel. "I have no doubt Mike will be exonerated. Please honor the presumption of innocence."

Shouhed also reportedly shared a series of cryptic photos on his Instagram Story after the arrest including one that read, "Your life is your responsibility. Your success is your responsibility. Your failure is your responsibility. Your reaction is your responsibility. Your behavior is your responsibility." Shouhed's alleged victim has yet to be identified, but the reality TV personality is currently engaged to Paulina Ben-Cohen after the two announced their engagement during the Shahs of Sunset Season 9 reunion in August.

"I actually asked her son his permission to marry his mommy, and I gave him the ring," he said at the time. "We were in Hawaii, and I planned with the concierge where the most beautiful part of the beach was gonna be." Ben-Cohen added, "While I was tanning and having my drinks, he's like, 'I got this.' Every single night, he bathes my kids, he brushes their teeth. He does stuff that no man, no man does for their kids, let alone step kids. And that's why I know, this time around is so different. The love and the connection that we have with each other, like I would not be able to live a day without him in my life. Like, honestly, I have told him before, I wouldn't live without him."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the confidential, toll-free National Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org.