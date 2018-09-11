‘Seven Year Switch’: Bobby Doubts Future of Marriage to Rosslyn After Switch in Exclusive Clip

The future of Seven Year Switch couple Bobby and Rosslyn is looking pretty bleak following his time in switch therapy with Diane in an exclusive new clip.

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality series (produced by Kinetic Content), the four couples who underwent radical switch therapy in an attempt to save their marriages return home to their real spouses. But in this new clip, Bobby doesn’t look happy to be leaving Diane for home, and Rosslyn isn’t sure she can break through to her husband anymore.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He doesn’t look refreshed, he looks kind of beaten down,” she tells the camera in the sneak peek. “So I am nervous to hear about what he has to tell me.”

To Bobby, she says, “It seems like we all agree this was really life changing,” a statement which causes him to look like he’s about to cry before agreeing.

“Some things have happened with the switch, and right now I’m just not sure how I feel and where Rosslyn and I are exactly going,” he admits to the camera.

Rosslyn, meanwhile, seems confused and concerned about her husband’s state of mind post-switch, asking him, “What is this? Are you sad?”

Bobby explains to the camera, “With Diane, I learned how to communicate, but I’m realizing it’s not as easy as I thought it was going to be with Rosslyn.”

Getting up to grab tissues, Rosslyn looks deeply unsure about the future of her own marriage, telling the cameras, “I’m very worried about Bobby right now. To know he was able to be so vulnerable to seemingly a stranger like Diane really, really sucks, and it hurts. So I’m waiting on pins and needles hoping that he’ll open up, and I don’t know what this means for our marriage.”

In an interview with PopCulture prior to the season premiere, relationship expert Charles J. Orlando explained that switch therapy doesn’t necessarily mean putting a marriage back together if the people are too far gone to work things out.

“The last thing that we would want would be to attempt to reconnect a couple that’s not healthy, that’s not on the same path together,” Orlando said. “We are not advocates of divorce, we’re also not advocates of marriage. We’re advocates of happiness and connection in relationships.”

Will the couple be able to rebuild? Or is it best they go their separate ways?

Seven Year Switch (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime