Selma Blair Returns for Breathtaking 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance

Monday night's Dancing With the Stars finale featured more than a few spectacular performances. The episode saw the return of Selma Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, who brought down the house with an emotional contemporary routine set to a live performance of "No Air" from fellow DWTS contestant, Jordin Sparks. Viewers were so taken by Blair's performance on the dancefloor that they let their tears flow on Twitter.

Blair made great strides during Season 31 of DWTS. Unfortunately, during week 5 of the competition, she revealed that she could no longer continue due to her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis. As a result, she and Farber dropped out of the competition. Even though she wasn't able to continue on DWTS, she was brought back to perform one last routine during the finale.

Blair and Farber's contemporary routine prompted emotional reactions from both those in the ballroom and fans watching at home. Read on to see what viewers are saying about their moving performance.