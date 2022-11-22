Selma Blair Returns for Breathtaking 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance
Monday night's Dancing With the Stars finale featured more than a few spectacular performances. The episode saw the return of Selma Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, who brought down the house with an emotional contemporary routine set to a live performance of "No Air" from fellow DWTS contestant, Jordin Sparks. Viewers were so taken by Blair's performance on the dancefloor that they let their tears flow on Twitter.
Blair made great strides during Season 31 of DWTS. Unfortunately, during week 5 of the competition, she revealed that she could no longer continue due to her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis. As a result, she and Farber dropped out of the competition. Even though she wasn't able to continue on DWTS, she was brought back to perform one last routine during the finale.
Blair and Farber's contemporary routine prompted emotional reactions from both those in the ballroom and fans watching at home. Read on to see what viewers are saying about their moving performance.
Everything
Selma dancing to Jordan’s song was the collaboration I never knew I needed 😫🥹💙 #DWTSFinale #dwts pic.twitter.com/UMdeQwMFTM— ThatBitch.Dee🪩 (@theeMostEnvyed) November 22, 2022
There wasn't a dry eye in the house following Blair's routine. It was just everything.
So Special
Damn this finale is really special! A live performance from Jordan for Selma! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/Q7B8hyJF7r— Should’ve changed my nameミ☆ (@melonlesslord) November 22, 2022
It was so lovely to see Sparks take to the stage to sing her classic track as Blair performed. What a collaboration.
Iconic
SELMA DANCING TO NO AIR LIVE THIS IS SO ICONIC I AM SOBBING #DWTS— ❧ (@vandysreyn) November 22, 2022
Fans couldn't get enough of the routine. It had it all.
The Real Winner
No matter the outcome tonight, I hope everyone knows that Selma Blair is the real winner of #DWTS. That’s a fact. 💙— 👑 Brilluminati (@breeanaswift) November 22, 2022
Blair may not have walked away with the Mirrorball Trophy, but she captured every fan's heart. That's a win.
Getting Emotional
Jordin singing no air while Selma dances? #dwts pic.twitter.com/Yv1QYKA9iJ— adrienne (@albrandonhoe) November 22, 2022
Blair's performance alongside Sparks' "No Air" rendition was almost too much for fans to handle. It was perfect.
Loved It
that was such a cute performance by Selma when Jordin singing #DWTS pic.twitter.com/p0OQesFhn9— positiviTEA (@ksthoughtss) November 22, 2022
It was such a joy to see Blair return to the stage. She was a vision on the dancefloor.
What Could Have Been
Selma is so inspiring her elegance amazes me I still think she would’ve been a finalist tonight had she not had to withdraw #DWTS #DWTSFinale— Thom (@ThomDWTS) November 22, 2022
Many fans believe that Blair could have made it to the end of the competition if she didn't have to withdraw. They think that she could have been a finalist.