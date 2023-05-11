Chrishell Stause Marries G Flip in Surprise Wedding

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and singer G Flip married in a surprise ceremony after dating for over a year. Stause shared a video of their favorite moments together on Instagram Wednesday, building up to a photo of their impromptu Las Vegas wedding. The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in March.

The Instagram reel began with the caption "How it started," with footage from G Flip's "Get Me Outta Here" music video. As more footage from their parties and vacations together were shown, the caption, "How it's going" appeared. "I'm not what you planned... love doesn't always go as planned," the captions read as G Flip's song "Be Your Man" played. "Sometimes it's so much better." The video ended with a photo from their wedding, with Stause, 41, wearing a white dress and G Flip wearing a suit.

"Love doesn't always go as planned... Sometimes it's immeasurably better," Stauce captioned the post. "'Be Your Man' is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard-working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much [G Flip]."

G Flip, whose real name is Georgia Claire Flipo, also commented on the post. "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is [the] cutest little edit," they wrote. "You make me so happy. Thank you x."

Several of Stause's Selling Sunset co-stars celebrated her happy news. Emma Hernan noted that she had been "waiting for this post" for a day. "Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world! I love you both to the [moon] & back!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS," Hernan wrote. Heather El Moussa simply posted three heart emojis.

Stause was previously married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley from 2017 until 2019, with the divorce finalized in February 2021. Stause later dated Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Keo Motsepe, whom she met while competing on the show in the fall of 2020. She also dated her Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim. During the May 2022 Selling Sunset reunion special, Stause revealed she started dating G Flip.

G Flip is an Australian singer whose songs include "Killing My Time" and "Drink Too Much." Since releasing their debut album About Us in 2019, they have dropped a handful of non-album singles, including "Hyperfine," "Scream," "Gay 4 Me," "Waste of Space," and a cover of "Lady Marmalade." In 2019, they won the Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year at the Australian Independent Record Labels Association Awards.

"I think my favorite part is just being around G," Stause told Vogue last year when asked about her favorite part of her relationship with them. "It's such a mood-lifting experience; if you ever had the pleasure of being in the same room with them, you would quickly see what I mean. I love feeling that endless support of just wanting the other person to be fully who they are."