‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Reacts to Claims She Faked Her Pregnancy

Selling Sunset‘s Christine Quinn is clapping back at people accusing her of faking her pregnancy. The Netflix reality star, 33, welcomed son Christian in May 2021 alongside husband Christian Richard via an emergency C-section – all of which was chronicled on Season 4 of Selling Sunset, which just started streaming. Some viewers don’t think Quinn’s birth story adds up, however, direct messaging accusations on Instagram that the real estate agent shared to her Instagram Story.

“Why did you fake your pregnancy? It’s totally OK to admit to having a surrogate but don’t set unrealistic expectations for PP moms when you didn’t even carry the baby yourself,” one person wrote to Quinn. “It’s deceitful and a shame.” The reality personality captioned the screenshot, “K y’all are beyond f-ing sick,” but soon deleted it from her Story.

She later referenced the exchange on her Twitter account, writing, “For all yall still mad on pregnancy gate please go look at my ig stories. And apologize.This is seriously so hurtful.” The new mom also responded to a doubting follower on Twitter who replied to her initial tweet, “People just have questions. Working out one or two weeks after you had a C-section and your heart stopped, so you almost died, is a little suspicious, not to say quite impossible.”

They continued, “The huge scar would have popped open… I just wish you the best and that you get the help you need!” Quinn responded in regards to the show’s timeline, “We shot over 6 months.” The Netflix star also was met was support in her replies, including one of her followers who wrote, “I’m sorry, people are mean as hell.Everybody’s body is different and recovery is different for everyone. I almost died delivering my son 21 years ago… but the hospital clears you to go home for a reason.This s— is bananas. You don’t need to prove s— to these ppl.”

“I seriously can’t believe that we are still disbelieving women about their own experiences with their own bodies and trying to police what it is that those bodies are capable of,” another person wrote. “Yeah…that bodes well for the continued and future advancement of women’s rights.”