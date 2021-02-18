'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child With Husband Christian Richard

✖

The Selling Sunset family is reportedly getting a new member soon! Christine Quinn and husband Christian Richard are expecting their first child together, reported TMZ Wednesday, and Quinn is already well past her first trimester in her pregnancy. The self-proclaimed villain of the Netflix reality show secretly married her tech millionaire husband in December 2019, which was shown on the Season 3 finale of the show.

"Don’t be a Queen waiting for a King," the bride wrote on Instagram in August 2020 upon the news of her marriage breaking. "Be a Queen busy with her kingdom until her King arrives." The couple has yet to confirm the pregnancy, and there is no word on the sex of the child they are expecting, but a source told Us Weekly Wednesday that the baby news has been met with excitement by everyone in Quinn's life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChristineQuinn (@thechristinequinn)

'Christine is so excited to be a mother and her friends are so excited for her," the insider shared. Quinn previously told Metro in August that she "absolutely love[s] kids," and had plans to have a pair of her own. "I want two. I would love two boys. I can’t even imagine, like, trying to tame a little Christine," she explained of her family planning. "I always wanted two little boys just because I’m actually quite a tomboy myself. Obviously, we want to travel first, but then after that, we’d love to start a family."

Quinn's pregnancy could be a storyline on Season 4 of Netflix's hit real estate reality show, but while the cast has already spilled plans for another season, the streamer has yet to make any official announcements. Quinn admitted on the Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast in August that filming had ramped up her battle with anxiety and depression, which caused her to go back on Lexapro to help her feel more "evened out."

"I feel like there was always this negative connotation around [mental health] like, ‘Are you a crazy person?’ It’s like, ‘No, it’s OK and I’m open about it,'" Quinn added during her appearance on the podcast, praising the Vanderpump Rules star for also being open about her mental health over the years. She added of the movement to destigmatize the conversation around mental health problems, "I’m just happy that people are talking about it and people are being like, ‘Yeah, it’s OK to not feel OK all the time and that’s normal.’ And I don’t think people should be shamed for it."