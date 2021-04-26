'Seeking Sister Wife': Sophie Winder Goes Into Labor During Colton's Night With Wife Tami in Intense Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Even while in labor with her first child, Sophie Winder encouraged husband Colton to spend the night with first wife Tami as part of the guidelines of their plural marriage — but she nearly waited too long before alerting him to her condition! In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new Seeking Sister Wife, Sophie tries to manage the early stage of labor with her mother by her side as Tami looks forward to having another mom in the family.

Before Sophie goes into labor, Tami makes sure to pamper her with a pedicure, joking that this kind of at-home spa treatment when you can no longer reach your own toes is just one of the perks of having a sister wife. "I hope that Sophie having a baby will just be another bonding moment for both of us, that we'll be able to just have a better understanding of each other," Tami tells the camera. "In the end, all babies have similar needs, and so hopefully, at least some of the time, I'll have some good memories and tips and things to share."

At 40 weeks and four days, Sophie goes into labor, bringing in mom April for a little help as she continues to have contractions late into the night. It's midnight as she enters the sixth hour of labor, and while Colton is "excited" to welcome a new little one into the family, Sophie reveals she told him to try and get some sleep in bed with Tami as she deals with the "earlier, more intense part" of labor.

"It happened to be Colton's night with Tami, and it does seem really weird, like, you're in labor and you send your husband away, like, what is that?" Sophie admits to the camera of the plural family's sleeping arrangements. "But we don't feel a possessiveness over Colton. In plural marriage, you learn to become selfless."

As she labors in her own bed with her mom by her side, eventually Sophie tells her mom to wake Colton up and get him to pack up the car, because things are getting "really, really intense." The trio is headed to the hospital at 3 a.m. as Sophie is in her ninth hour of labor, and even her mom notices things are beginning to change in the noises she's making, indicating the baby might be coming sooner rather than later. It's an emotional time for everyone as Colton gets a wheelchair to help his wife into the hospital and April assures her daughter, "You're about to be a mommy," prompting the response from Sophie, "I'm not ready for this." See Sophie's labor journey continue on Seeking Sister Wife, airing Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.