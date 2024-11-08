Rashida Jones Pens Touching Tribute to Late Father Quincy Jones

Rashida Jones is breaking her silence on the death of her iconic father, Quincy Jones. The famed musician died at the age of 91 on November 3 at his Bel Air home. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing, per his longtime rep.

In a heartfelt statement to Instagram, The Office star reflected on her father’s dedication to his craft, noting that much of her childhood was spent alongside him as he made magic happen. “My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life. He kept ‘jazz hours’ starting in high school and never looked back,” she wrote, accompanying a photo of her dad holding her as an infant.

“When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him. Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music),” she added. “He would never send me back to bed. He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work…there was no safer place in the world for me.”

She referenced him being lauded as a “giant. An icon. A culture shifter. A genius,” adding, “All accurate descriptions of my father but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He WAS love. He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy.”

She ended the tribute with: “I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity. I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice. Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever.”

Jones produced the hit netflix documentary, Quincy, released in 2018. The two hour and 24 minute masterpiece offers an intimate look into Jones’ life and career.

Rashida is the daughter of Jones and actor Peggy Lipton. Her mother died in 2019. Jones and Lipton remained close friends and co-parents to Rashida and their other daughter, Kidada, after their divorce in 1990.