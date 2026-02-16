See ’90 Day’ Fan Favorite’s Explosive Return in the ‘Before the 90 Days’ Midseason Trailer

90 Day: Hunt for Love‘s Elise Benson is back and looking for love once again!

The fan favorite TLC personality is back in the latter half of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 8, which dropped its midseason trailer Sunday evening.

There’s plenty of drama Down Under as viewers watch her travel from the U.S. to Sydney, Australia, to meet her “super sexy” boyfriend Joshua for the first time.

“I have a very hard time trusting my own judgement with men ever since one of my exes stole my identity, got a credit card out in my name and racked it up almost $500,000,” Elise admits ahead of her big trip, as her father encourages her to “run” if she senses any kind of “gold digger” vibes from Joshua.

There’s more than money causing issues with the couple, however, as Elise flies off the handle while at a restaurant during a conversation with Joshua and his female roommate.

“I don’t want to think of my man living with another girl,” Elise says, as the roommate assures her, “It is very common for a guy and a girl to be super close like we are.”

It’s then that Elise gets up and starts to loudly address the other restaurant patrons, shouting, “Let me ask you guys all a f—king question. Am I crazy, or is my guy living with a girl and getting financially f—king supported crazy?”

“I felt like I was falling in love with her but that s—…,” Joshua tells the camera, “I’m done.”

The other Before the 90 Days Season 8 couples have plenty of their own excitement ahead as well, as Jovon and Annalyn are stunned by what appears to be a positive pregnancy test elsewhere in the midseason trailer. “Holy s—, I’m about to be a dad,” Jovon tells the camera.

Over in Madagascar, Rick still remains on the fence about having kids with Trisha, but her family threatens to “keep” her if he doesn’t come around. Sheena and Forrest are also having family issues as they break the news to his mother that he plans to stay in the Philippines with his love.

“Mom, I want you to trust your son for once in a while,” Sheena tells Forrest’s mom, who retorts, “I trust my son. I don’t trust you.”

Meanwhile, Emma plans to meet up with her ex-fiancé, Mohammed, after traveling to Morocco to meet up with her boyfriend, Ziad, while Birkan learns there might be more than just friendship between Laura and her best friend, Michal.

When Michal tells Birkan that Laura made a “move” on him, Birkan seems to be done with his international romance. “Am I not supposed to come back to the apartment?” Laura asks him during a phone call, to which Birkan responds. “I’m sorry.”

Lisa and Daniel’s relationship is in danger of collapse as well, as Lisa admits to her Nigerian fiancé that she’s “still married.” A shocked Daniel tells the camera, “She called me a scammer, but she’s the real scammer,” as a tearful Lisa laments, “I’m a f—ked up person.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.