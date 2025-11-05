’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’: Meet the ‘Unforgettable’ New Couples of Season 8

Pack your bags, because 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is coming back for Season 8 with hopeful new couples willing to risk it all for love.

This season, eight Americans (including former 90 Day: Hunt for Love single Elise), are leaving everything behind to turn their long-distance connections into lifelong commitments as they travel to destinations including the Philippines, Belize, Turkey, Morocco, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Australia.

But with obstacles that run the gamut from deep cultural divides and family expectations to hidden pasts and surveillance-level possessiveness, these “unforgettable” love stories will have a lot to overcome before they’re ready to take their virtual romance into the real world.

Keep scrolling to meet the eight couples of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 8 prior to the Dec. 7 premiere on TLC:

Jovon, 38 (Alabama) & Annalyn, 38 (Philippines)

Legally married, yet meeting for the first time, Jovon and Annalyn’s six-year online romance began on Filipino Cupid and culminated in a virtual wedding during the pandemic, as per TLC.

Now, for the first time, the couple is preparing to meet in person. But with strong personalities and very different expectations around money, lifestyle, and gender roles, their first in-person chapter as husband and wife may be far more complicated than they ever imagined.

Aviva, 26 (Arizona) & Stig, 30 (Belize)

After two years of online connection sparked by a social media video, Aviva is finally taking the leap, traveling to Belize to meet her boyfriend, Stig, a famous rapper known to his fans as Stig Da Artist, for the first time in person.

Aviva is ready for forever, but Stig, ever popular with the ladies, has a constant swirl of rumors around him, causing Aviva and those closest to her to doubt whether he can fully commit. With trust issues looming, can their love survive the spotlight?

Laura, 47 (Washington) & Birkan, 26 (Turkey)

Laura and Birkan’s whirlwind romance began on social media, and after just a few short weeks, they were already talking about marriage.

She’s a fun-loving and active romantasy novel enthusiast, and Birkan is quiet, with a mysterious past. Laura’s doubters include her parents, who are worried she’s making a mistake, and her best friend Michal, who might be secretly in love with her. Despite all that (plus their 20-year age gap), will Laura’s risks for love be worth it?

Emma, 28 (California) & Ziad, 27 (Morocco)

Emma met Ziad on an international dating app and was quickly swept up by his charm. Now, she’s flying to Morocco, determined to leave with a ring on her finger, however, she’s hiding a past engagement to another Moroccan man.

Emma may not be the only one keeping secrets, as Ziad’s behavior sparks doubts, making her question whether their love story is really what it seems.

Forrest, 32 (Oregon) & Sheena, 40 (Philippines)

After seven years of long-distance love — and Sheena watching Forrest’s daily life through his home security cameras — the couple, both virgins, are finally meeting in person. But with Forrest’s parents joining the trip to investigate the red flags, especially surrounding Sheena’s mysterious family, their long-awaited reunion may be more tense than romantic.

Rick, 52 (California) & Trisha, 25 (Madagascar)

Rick is a jack-of-all-trades and a divorced single dad who believes he’s finally found the right woman to complete his family — Trisha, a fiery midwife from Madagascar. They’ve been planning a future together, but trust issues loom large after Trisha recently ghosted him, getting their in-person relationship off to a rocky start.

Lisa, 51 (Pennsylvania) & Daniel, 39 (Nigeria)

Lisa, a spontaneous, open-hearted woman with a colorful romantic history, and she’s ready to fly across the world to meet Daniel, a Nigerian man she fell in love with after he reached out to her on social media.



But Lisa is keeping a big secret — she’s been married five times and has spent the last 21 years living as a lesbian. Unsure whether Daniel and his conservative family will accept her past, and with questions swirling about money and trust, Lisa’s shot at love this time around could be her most explosive yet.

Elise, 32 (Florida) & Joshua, 39 (Australia)

Elise, a glamorous Miami real estate agent, met Joshua, a yacht broker from Sydney, through Instagram. Five months later, they’re finally meeting in person. But with Elise’s history of broken engagements and her resolve not to disappoint her family again, combined with Josh’s thrill-seeking lifestyle and friends on both sides sounding alarms, this whirlwind romance could end in smooth sailing or a spectacular wipeout.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

