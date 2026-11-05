Major ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Cast Member Files to Divorce Her Husband

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Zac, after seven years of marriage.

According to TMZ, Jen filed her divorce petition in Utah earlier this week, along with a proposed parenting plan. Further details, including the reason for the split, have not been revealed.

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The couple met on the Mormon dating app Mutual in 2018 and married the following year. They have since welcomed three children, Nora, Lucas, and Penelope, and Jen is currently pregnant with their fourth child.

Jen and Zac have had their share of ups and downs, and their marriage struggles have played out across multiple seasons of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Among the struggles were Zac’s gambling addiction and Jen’s MomTok drama.

After dropping out of medical school, Zac struggled with being a stay-at-home dad. Jen previously shared that the duo went to therapy and that their marriage strengthened as a result.

However, the couple struggled in the latest season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives because Jen felt Zac didn’t support her career ambitions, including her goal of appearing on Sports Illustrated.

In a confessional, she revealed, “Zac was taught growing up to not only be modest himself but for it to be an expectation for women around him.”

Jen also noted that while she was honoring Zac’s “traditional values and traditional views,” she still found it “definitely been hard navigating” her career goals. She further pointed out that he had threatened to divorce her if she went into acting and played a character in a relationship with someone else.

When Jen left the original Secret Lives of Mormon Wives series to join the spinoff Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, Zac didn’t participate in filming.

After Jen announced her fourth pregnancy in July, fans noticed that Zac didn’t appear in any of the photos she shared.

Zac also faced criticism in September when DeuxMoi posted pictures of Jen lifting heavy items during a recent move. He responded by posting a video of himself carrying items and saying they’re “expert movers” at this point.