‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Welcomes Baby Girl

Mikayla Matthews has welcomed her fourth child with husband Jace Terry.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 25, gave birth to her daughter on July 17, she revealed three days later.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“7•17•25,” Matthews captioned a series of photos with her husband and their baby in the hospital. “our perfect baby girl is here.”

The Hulu star then took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of her daughter, whose name has yet to be announced, sleeping on her chest. “Can’t wait to share all the details with you guys,” Matthews wrote. “We have just been so in love over here with our baby girl. She’s everything we ever wanted and I’m just so happy.”

The new parents also share three older children: daughters Tommie, 3, and Haven, 5, as well as son Beckham, 7.

In February, Matthews announced that she was expecting her fourth child, writing alongside a family photo featuring her ultrasound, “Thought I’d finally announce the next step on my healing journey,” adding, “can’t wait to love on this baby.”

She then revealed to PEOPLE that baby number four was “definitely a surprise,” adding that her health issues result in an inconsistent menstrual cycle,”so for me it’s normal to sometimes be off track.”

“Then a month and a half went by and I was telling my friends, like, ‘Maybe I should take a test,’” she recalled, adding that she was not having any pregnancy symptoms before getting an “instantly positive” test.

“With my health stuff, I didn’t think I could get pregnant right now,” she continued. “My husband was with me when I took the test. He never really has much of a reaction to anything, but we were both pretty in shock. Then it set in and we got really excited. We’re definitely excited, nervous about my health and possibly passing anything on, but excited.”