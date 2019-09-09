Sean Spicer ‘Felt Bad’ for ‘DWTS’ Co-Star Karamo Brown After Backlash to Casting Criticism

Sean Spicer is used to criticism. Having worked in the political landscape as the White House press secretary to President Donald Trump, Spicer is familiar with being on the opposite end of people’s opinions. When ABC announced Spicer would be cast on the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars, many fans and even those involved with the series voiced their issues with Spicer being on the show.

Now, Spicer is feeling a bit guilty that some of that criticism has fallen on one of his castmates, Karamo Brown of Queer Eye. Brown posted on social media that he was happy to see Spicer on his season and was looking forward to meeting him.

To that, fans began firing their comments his way.

“He and I had a really fun talk — not about politics, just about getting to know each other and how excited we are about that opportunity,” Spicer said to US Weekly in regards to Brown. “That’s kind of been his trademark. He has tried to foster a more positive dialogue and he did it again and it was really great, but I felt bad because he was trying to be a good person.

“He was obviously doing the right and good thing and he has the best intentions. We need more people like him as opposed to fewer,” Spicer added. “It was a shame that people were so nasty to him.”

Since the announcement, Spicer’s name has been dragged amongst the fans. Even the show’s host, Tom Bergeron, wasn’t shy about raising his thoughts on the matter.

After making a remark during the reveal about how Spicer can “assess the audience size,” referencing the former press secretary’s comment about Trump’s Inauguration ceremony, Bergeron went on Twitter to share why he didn’t want politics to come onto the show.

“It is the prerogative of the producers, in partnership with the network, to make whatever decisions they feel are in the best long-term interests of the franchise,” the post began. “We can agree to disagree, as we do now, but ultimately it’s their call. I’ll leave it to them to answer any further questions about those decisions.”

Spicer has remained classy through all of this, having yet to respond in a hateful matter after any of the remarks from Bergeron and others. He responded to the host in an interview with The Blast by saying, “I would hope by the end of the show Tom looks at this as more of an opportunity to help reach the divide that exists right now.”

Dancing With The Stars will premiere on Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.