Scott Disick Slammed by Fans After ‘Racist’ Photo of Daughter Penelope

Scott Disick was criticized as “racist” on Instagram for sharing a photo with daughter Penelope at an Asian restaurant on Wednesday, since his 6-year-old is shown pulling her eyelids up.

The photo was intended to capture a cute father-daughter moment, with the two looking directly at the camera. “Best first date of 2019!” Disick wrote in the caption.

However, the photo’s comments section turned into a debate hall over racism because Penelope pulled back her eyelids.

“Very cute kid but teach her not to do the Chinese eye thing at a sushi restaurant. Don’t teach her to be a racist. Cause that’s what gonna happen,” one person wrote.

“Your daughter’s behavior couldn’t be more inappropriate for an Asian restaurant. As her father, you should correct her,” another added.

“I’m Asian and that was racist,” another Instagram user bluntly added.

As the conversation went on though, the comments defending Penelope as just a child having fun far outweighed the calls of racism.

“If she was pulling her eyes sideways I could see why the negative comments but shes not, people go find something to do and leave the child alone. Im not the biggest fan of Scott but seriously people,” one person wrote.

“The world is all about creating drama. Get over it everyone,” another wrote. “There are bigger things to care and worry about then a little girl pulling an innocent silly face!!”

“What are we becoming to say a child making a funny face for the camera is racist? Seriously. He’s a part of such a blended, multi racial family,” added another. “How can [Disick] be considered a racist?”

Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have three children together, including Penelope, Mason, 9, and Reign, 4. Although Disick and Kardashian are no longer together, the two are still close friends. Disick and his girlfriend, Sophia Richie, even joined the Kardashian-Jenner family on their trip to Aspen, Colorado for the holidays.

Kardashian also invited Disick to join her for Thanksgiving in November. She shared a photo of their family sleepover, with the kids in green pajamas.

“I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus [Khloe Kardashian] i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!”

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians are expected to air later this year.

Photo credit: Instgaram/Scott Disick