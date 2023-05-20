Nanny Faye Chrisley Addresses Todd and Julie's Prison Sentences

Nanny Faye Chrisley has opened up about the respective prison sentences that her son Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley are currently serving. Ashley's Reality Roundup reported that Faye has been left "broken" by her son and daughter-in-law's prison sentences. The former reality stars reported to prison in January to serve to a combined total of 19 years in prison (Todd to 12 years and Julie to 7 years).

Faye opened up about her son and daughter-in-law's legal situations while appearing on her granddaughter Lindsie Chrisley's podcast, The Southern Tea. She explained that when Julie and Todd were sentenced to prison, her "heart broke." Faye added, when asked what the hardest part of the situation has been, "I don't know that I have been this broken in many days, but I have to ask God to give me strength and courage to get through it, because not everybody is [treated with] justice and not everything is fair."

"I am hurting deep in my heart," Faye continued to tell Lindsie. "But I'm not gonna let no one see that. Because, you know, I have to be strong. I am still the mother and the grandmother…but I am broken." While on the podcast, Faye explained that she has been able to visit both Todd and Julie in prison. About a week after he began his sentence, Faye and Lindsie reportedly visited Todd at the Federal Correctional Institute Pensacola in Florida. Faye has also been able to visit Julie, who is serving her sentence at a facility in Kentucky.

Lindsie recently recounted on her podcast that while she's been able to visit her father in prison, she hasn't been able to visit her stepmom just yet. She explained that she was able to navigate the visitors' process for the Florida-based facility where Todd is serving time, but that she's encountered issues when attempting to get on Julie's visitors' list.

Lindsie said, "I have not been to Lexington to visit her yet. There was a different process that I had to go through and the process at her facility looks very different than the process at my dad's facility. I sent in all of my paperwork and have yet to hear back regarding the visiting, so it's been a little bit frustrating."

Even though she wasn't able to visit Julie, she did say that "as far as I know she's doing well."