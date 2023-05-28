Kyle Chrisley No Longer Facing Charges in Death Threat Case

The Chrisley family can breathe a sigh of relief, but not regarding the prison stint Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently serving. Todd's son, Kyle Chrisley's criminal charges have been dropped. He was arrested for allegedly telling his estranged wife. In legal docs, obtained by TMZ, prosecutors in Georgia say the case will no longer move forward because the victim is not cooperating anymore. In a statement to the media outlet, the DeKalb County D.A.notes: "After further investigation, review of the evidence and discussion with the victim, based on all facts and circumstances our office declined to prosecute the case."

Kyle was initially arrested in Oklahoma on drug charges in May 2019. Simultaneously, police discovered Kyle was wanted in Georgia for making threats to his wife, Alexus Chrisley. She first told authorities in Georgia that Kyle made death threats against her in January 2019 via text message. The text reportedly read: "[N]ot before I end you. Im going to the streets I will get my s**t and take care of this problem with you because if I'm not with you nobody will be. Bye Alexus."

She reporetdly texted back, "That's a threat to my life." Kyle allegedly answered, "yes :Lexi it was. Goodbye." She also told police that Kyle sent photos of himself pointing a weapon at his head. Kyle is happy the case is behind him, telling the media outlet, "[It's] been a long time coming," and he's happy he "can put that part of my life behind me for good."

Despite this case being dropped, Kyle faces a felony aggravated assault charge in Tennessee for allegedly brandishing a knife during a fight.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to serve a combined 19 years in federal prison for financial crimes. Todd was sentenced to serve 12 years, while Julie received a 7-year sentence.