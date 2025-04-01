Savannah Chrisley Gets Surprise Phone Call From Her Mom in Prison During Her Podcast

Savannah Chrisley got a special surprise from mom Julie Chrisley as she talked about the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch’s incarceration on her podcast.

The reality star, 27, spoke with Sharita Mona, a woman who served time with her mother, on the March 25 episode of her Unlocked podcast.



Julie was sentenced to a collective 19 years in federal prison alongside husband Todd Chrisley in 2022 on bank and tax fraud charges and has since been serving her time in FMC Lexington in Kentucky.

As Savannah interviewed Mona about her experience at the same facility, she received an unexpected call from her mom. As Julie asked what her daughter was doing, Savannah held out the phone to Mona to greet her.

“Oh my God!” Julie shrieked after learning it was her former prison buddy who was on the other end of the line. “I’m so happy. I love it. This makes me so happy,” Julie said after learning Savannah had connected with Mona for the podcast.

“You called, and I looked down, and I was like, ‘Wait, it may be Mom,’” Savannah said, adding after the phone call ended, “What are the chances of that?”

In the caption of her Instagram post about the episode, Savannah wrote, “‘It’s Mom on the phone!’ On this week’s episode of Unlocked, I sit down with Sharita Mona, who was incarcerated with my mom and saw firsthand the light she continues to shine—even behind bars.”

“My mom may still be in federal prison, but she hasn’t lost her spark. She is strength, grace, and resilience personified,” the Growing Up Chrisley star continued. “She truly is the greatest woman in the world, and not a day goes by that I don’t miss her with every piece of my heart. Tune in as we talk about the reality of life on the inside and the unbreakable spirit of my sweet mama!”

She concluded, “Love you forever, Mama. Time to get you home!”

During the episode, Mona talked about her eight months being incarcerated alongside Julie, saying, “She smiled, but you could tell she was in deep thought. She was thinking about getting where she had to go. A few people spoke to her, but she kept to herself; she was by herself and kinda just with herself. She was real quiet.”



Once Julie settled in, she opened up a little more, showing off her card skills in games with the other women as she began to bond with her fellow inmates. Mona revealed that as they got to know each other better, Julie encouraged her to go into real estate and often spoke about her children. “She’s worried about you all,” she told Savannah. “She loves you all. You are her world.”