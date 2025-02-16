Savannah Chrisley Reveals Plans for New TV Show

Savannah Chrisley is eyeing a new show. The reality star turned influencers was known for the USA Network series Chrisley Knows Best, which was canceled after 10 seasons when her parents, Todd and Julie, ran into legal troubles and eventually sentenced to prison. It’s been nearly two years since the final episode aired, but Chrisley is seemingly wanting to do another show and a pretty different one.

Via TV Insider, she shared on her podcast Unlocked that she wants to do a “wine night cooking series” after talking with her brother Grayson. While the siblings were talking about Grayson coming home from college, they talked about how Chrisley makes bread every day, with Grayson calling it her “coping mechanism.” She called the baking “therapeutic” as she continues to advocate for their parents’ release and the conditions of the prison system.

Whether or not Chrisley was actually serious about doing a cooking show, many fans expressed their interest in it on an Instagram post about the podcast. “Cooking series!!! I’m here for it !!!” one user wrote. “I miss the Chrisley’s. Love watching the old shows but would love a new series,” another admitted, while another user wrote, “If you started a cookie series I would watch!!!”

Aside from Chrisley Knows Best, Savannah Chrisley also starred in the spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley, which ran for four seasons from 2019 to 2022. She also knows what it’s like to try something different on national television. She tried her hand at The Masked Singer, appearing on Season 11 as the Afghan Hound and was even on the second season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. While cooking may not be as scary as singing or tough physical challenges, it would still be pretty entertaining.

Whether or not Chrisley gets her own cooking show, she will more than likely keep up the hobby regardless to keep her mind off things. She’s opened up about how tough it is being a single parent amid her parents’ prison sentences. She also admitted to being a “wreck” sending her brother off to college after serving as his legal guardian. Cooking can certainly be a big stress reliever, and even if she doesn’t get her own show, there seems to be enough interest that she can at least make some videos and post them online.