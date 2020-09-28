Savannah Chrisley Hits the Gym for Boxing Session After Tearful Video Addressing Nic Kerdiles Split

✖

Savannah Chrisley is stepping back into the gym following her split from fiancé Nic Kerdiles. As The Blast noted, Chrisley took to her Instagram Story on Sept. 21 to showcase her boxing session. Her workout comes shortly after it was announced that Chrisley and Kerdiles had broken up after almost three years together.

In the videos that she posted on social media, the Chrisley Knows Best star can be seen training with Larry Donald at the gym with the two engaging in a boxing session. During her workout, the reality star also hung out with one of her good friends, Chadd Bryant. He is one of Chrisley's close friends and she even penned a lovely tribute to him on his birthday on Sept. 19 on Instagram. While Chrisley's boxing videos have subsequently expired from her Instagram Story, you can still watch the footage over at The Blast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Sep 19, 2020 at 11:52am PDT

Chrisley most recently posted a video in which she addressed the misconceptions that some may have about her. She noted that she has been through an "emotional rollercoaster" lately, which likely references her split from Kerdiles and her ongoing struggles with endometriosis. Chrisley specifically said that social media has had a big effect on her well-being and that she has had to navigate it during this period of vulnerability. "Social media can bring you all the way to the top. It can give you the highest of highs but when it hits a certain way, it can send you crashing down and making you feel lower than you've ever felt before," she said. The reality star then teased the date of Sept. 27, which is when she ended up sharing a video that chronicled her journey with endometriosis. "I'm ready to use it [social media] for something that's real and lasting. It's an emotional rollercoaster so I'm going to be vulnerable and bring you along for it."

On Sept. 15, Chrisley took to Instagram to tell her fans that she and Kerdiles had split. "Nic and I have decided to call it quits," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair during a happier time. "There’s no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually."