Savannah Chrisley Addresses Rumors 'Controlling' Todd Chrisley Caused Her Split From Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley is calling out "false" speculation that dad Todd Chrisley had anything to do with the ending of her engagement to Nic Kerdiles. The Chrisley Knows Best daughter, 23, announced earlier this month that she and her hockey player fiancé had called things off after initially postponing their wedding in June in part due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During Wednesday's episode of Todd's Chrisley Confessions podcast, Savannah denied her father had anything to do with it. "At the end of the day, everyone loves to portray dad as this controlling freak and that’s the reason my relationship didn’t work out. That is false," she said on the podcast. "Nic will tell you that as well. … Our relationship ended on our terms and because of us and things that we weren’t giving each other. And that’s just what it was."

Savannah added that while her life has been televised, she urged her followers to "stop trying to create drama out of nothing." Striving to always be open and vulnerable with her fans, Savannah reassured them, "If there’s anything new to share with you, I will share it with you because that’s the life that I’ve chosen to live. I’ve chosen to live a very public life."

That being said, "I don’t owe my life to the people that follow me on Instagram," she continued. "That’s just kind of where I stand with that. There’s no hatred between Nic and I. There’s no dad ruining our relationship. Like, there’s none of that, so I just really wish that would stop."

Earlier this month, Chrisley revealed she and her partner since 2017 has split, but there was "no hatred between the two of us," which "in all honesty ... makes saying goodbye even harder." She continued that the two have "nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another," but had decided they needed to move forward as separate people. "These past 3 years have been some of the best years of my life...but I have to trust that God has a far greater purpose for my life," she concluded. "I believe that He will take this hardship and make something beautiful out of it."

Kerdiles called Savannah "the BIGGEST blessing in my life," in an Instagam post of his own, adding, "There was so much genuine love in this relationship and I’m truly blessed to have been able to spend three years of my life with Savannah. I still look at her as the type of woman I want to spend the rest of my life with."