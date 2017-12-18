Savannah Chrisley Reportedly ‘Crushed’ After Ex Reconciles With Old Girlfriend

Savannah Chrisley is reportedly not taking the news well that her ex Luke Kennard is back with his old girlfriend Anna Castro.

The NBA player dumped Castro before dating Chrisley, and returned to her after he and the Chrisley Knows Best star split in August, a source told Radar Online.

Castro posted a photo of her and her on-again-off-again boyfriend last week with a telling caption.

“Still in the stands cheering him on just as obnoxiously as I did when he was in high school,” she wrote. “I guess some things never change.”

Chrisley and Kennard may have only dated for about two months this summer, but the 20-year-old reportedly took their break-up hard, posting several cryptic messages about her self-worth this summer.

“Savannah has lost it over this split with Luke. She has been crying nonstop and is still continuing to text him even though they are clearly broken up,” an insider told Radar.

“Savannah thinks that Luke is getting back together with Anna, and she may be right,” the insider added. “She is crushed.”

At the time, Chrisley released a statement about her break-up.

“The last 4 months I’ve been dating Luke have been great but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one,” the Fear Over Faith founder wrote.

“I was brought up to know my worth. I’m 20 now and so excited to live my life as beautifully as God intended. I will forever love the Kennard family,” she added.

Photo credit: Instagram / @lukekennard