'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Injured in 'Serious Car Accident': Morphine Love Dion Speaks Out

RuPaul's Drag Race star Morphine Love Dion suffered multiple injuries early Sunday morning after being involved in a deadly Los Angeles car crash.

The Season 16 competitor, 27, and Canada's Drag Race Season 3 star Kaos, 30, were both passengers in an Uber that was involved in a car crash on the 10 freeway in L.A.'s Jefferson Park area, according to the local ABC7 news station. At least four others were injured in the accident and one person died.

The California Highway Patrol reportedly responded to a one-vehicle crash that turned into a pile-up at around 3:30 a.m. One person became trapped inside their car and later died due to their injuries, the CHP told the local news.

(Photo: Morphine Love Dion performs onstage during OUTLOUD Music Festival at 2024 WeHo Pride on May 31, 2024, in West Hollywood, California. - Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Morphine and Kaos, who were in the area attending RuPaul's DragCon LA, an annual convention gathering drag entertainers, confirmed their involvement in the crash via social media.

"Morphine was in a serious car accident while in an Uber," read a statement posted to Morphine's official Instagram Story Monday afternoon. "She suffered multiple injuries but is grateful to be alive. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. Some space and time is appreciated as she focuses on healing."

(Photo: Dawn, Amanda Tori Meating, Xunami Muse, Morphine Love Dion and Megami walk the pink carpet at RuPaul's DragCon Los Angeles 2024 at Los Angeles Convention Center on July 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage)

Kaos also posted an Instagram Story on Monday confirming they were involved in a crash and were on bed rest. "Just so everyone knows I am ok just been on bed rest. I will be making a post explaining what happened this weekend once I am in the right headspace and also can explain it all and the accident," they wrote. "For now resting and sorry won't be posting any dragcon stuff right now either that will come later prob next week!"

Morphine's Season 16 sisters also shared news about their friends' statuses, with Xunami Muse sharing on X (formerly Twitter) that everyone was "fine" and "recovering" from the crash. "Her and everyone else involved are doing fine. These were the scariest 2 days ever but so happy they're all with us and recovering," the Miss Congeniality winner wrote. Geneva Karr also weighed in, sharing Morphine's post on her Instagram Story and writing, "Surgeries went well and now To a speedy recovery, love you hermana."