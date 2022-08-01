Simu Liu Prepares for 'Life-Threatening' Mountain Temperatures in 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge' Exclusive Clip

Simu Liu took on plenty of challenges in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but he never faced anything like the Canadian Rockies. In the Monday, Aug. 1, episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Liu learns how to survive in dangerously cold temperatures and snow with Bear Grylls. The actor and survivalist expert track down the shelter in an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com.

In the scene, Grylls explains that he and Liu needed to find an old tapper's cabin used by mountaineers soon. Otherwise, they could be stuck outside when the temperatures plummet to "life-threatening" lows at night. As they move through trees, Liu says he has already lost feeling in his toes.

"It's really treacherous terrain out here," Liu told the camera after trudging through the snow. "The powder is massive. You really just never know what you're stepping into. Sometimes it's sold. Sometimes it just gives away and before you know it, you're waist deep in snow." Liu and Grylls are also walking through mountains at a high altitude, which limits oxygen and makes it feel more tiring while walking. "I'm just tired of doing everything," Liu said.

Grylls guided Liu down to the bottom of a valley, where they thankfully do find a cabin for the night. "It does exist," an excited Liu said as the cabin came into view.

Liu's episode of Running Wild is the second for the new Challenge spin-off. The premiere episode featured Thor: Love and Thunder star Natalie Portman, who took a trip through the slot canyons of Southern Utah with Grylls. He showed the Oscar-winner how he needed to use his underpants to filter water in a very gross scene.

This season also stars Florence Pugh, who joins Grylls for a walk through the Costa Rica rainforests. Ashton Kutcher and Grylls visit Costa Rica's jungles. Anthony Anderson will visit the Sierra Nevada mountains and Rob Riggle takes on the challenges of the Great Basin Desert. New episodes of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge air Mondays on National Geographic at 9 p.m. ET. The series will join Disney+ on Aug. 10.

Liu starred as the title character in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and is expected to star in a sequel. He recently finished filming Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie. He also stars in One True Loves, a romantic drama based on the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel.