Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Ignoring ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Stars’ Texts After Arrest

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is keeping to himself after the latest Jen Harley drama. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is reportedly staying away from his co-stars, with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino reacting to his arrest and revealing they haven’t heard from him.

“He’s not answering texts,” Sorrentino said during an appearance on the latest episode of the It’s Happening With Snooki and Joey podcast. Polizzi added: “He’s not answering any of us.”

The reality television personalities then discussed what they said in their texts to their troubled co-star, as first reported by Us Weekly.

“I’ve been texting for days. Like, ‘Listen,’” Sorrentino said. “At first, I was a bit stern and I was like, ‘Wake the f–k up and call me.’ Like, you know what I mean? We’re worried. And then he didn’t answer back and then I went with a little softer approach. Like, ‘Bro, I’m here for you.’”

Snooki added she “sent him emoji hugs,” and also told him she was there for him.

“I haven’t heard anything,” she said. Polizzi did say, however, that Ortiz-Magro had been in contact with a Jersey Shore producer. She then called out Harley for her actions following the drama.

“My thing is, with Jen, in this photo. ‘Cause there’s a photo released. She’s out to lunch with Ariana. She’s wearing a tank top and shorts, and she has bruises everywhere. I feel like she went out intentionally to get a photo of her,” she claimed, with Sorrentino agreeing. “You don’t have to be wearing a tank top, showing your bruises and the bruise on your leg. She’s wearing booty shorts to show it off. Like, ‘Girl, you can go out with your daughter and have lunch, but cover those up so it’s not a thing.’ She wants it to be a thing.”

Polizzi took a moment to defend Ortiz-Magro, adding “We don’t know how she go the bruises.”

Sorrentino then sent a supportive message toward his co-star and friend through the podcast, adding he is interested to know Ronnie’s version of events.

“At this particular point, I’m gonna just say that I’m gonna pray for him, his family, his future. And when I see him, I’m gonna let him know that I support him and that if he wanted any advice, obviously we’ll give it,” he said. “Because there are, what is it, three sides to a story? His side, her side and the truth. So I don’t really know what happened, so we’re gonna have to speak to him first to get his truth and then we can sort of, like, try to guide him going forward. To move forward and put these mistakes behind him.”

Ortiz-Magro was arrested Friday, Oct. 4, for felony domestic violence after an incident at a short-term rental in Los Angeles. He was later charged with kidnapping and released from jail after posting $100,000 bail. Harley and the Jersey Shore star’s daughter Ariana Sky was reportedly at the house during the incident but was not harmed.

Reports surfaced that police responded after the suspect and victim were involved in “some kind of physical altercation.” Ortiz-Magro was reportedly tased after he was uncooperative during his arrest.