Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Hit With 5 Charges in Jen Harley Domestic Violence Case

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro may have dodged a felony charge in his arrest earlier this month, but the Jersey Shore star is now facing five misdemeanor charges related to his alleged attack on ex-girlfriend Jen Harley — one count of domestic violence, one count of brandishing a weapon, one count of child endangerment, one count of resisting arrest and one count of criminal threats, as per TMZ.

The MTV star was initially booked under felony kidnapping charges for the incident, but E! News reported Thursday that the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has officially deferred his case to the City Attorney after deciding his case was not enough to meet the felony kidnapping charge standards.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ortiz-Magro is accused of threatening and attacking Harley during a late-night altercation at their Los Angeles AirBnb on Oct. 4, during which he allegedly brandished a knife before locking himself in the home with 1-year-old daughter Ariana. When police arrived, Ortiz-Magro allegedly resisted arrest, prompting officers to tase him in order to detain him.

“Suspect (Ortiz-Magro) told victim (Harley) he was going to kill her. Suspect pushed victim out the house. Suspect ran after victim,” a police document obtained by TMZ at the time reads. “Victim knocked on neighbor’s door and set baby on ground. Suspect grabbed baby and dragged victim to the ground. Suspect punched victim with closed fist on face, causing visible injury.”

While Ortiz-Magro has yet to speak publicly about the arrest, his lawyer told E! News after his detainment, “The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

At first, the reality personality was ordered by a judge to stay at least 100 yards away from Harley, but the protective order has since expired as he spends time with his daughter in places such as Disneyland and the pumpkin patch.

Harley, meanwhile, was spotted with some serious bruises and abrasions after the altercation, but has resumed life in Las Vegas as she awaits progress in the court case.

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic