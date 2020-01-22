Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Gets Flashed by Woman on Hollywood Street, Photos Reveal

In the midst of the drama with his ex, Jen Harley, Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro let off some steam recently during a hangout with friends in Los Angeles. According to the Daily Mail, that hangout turned NSFW when an unidentified woman flashed the reality star whilst out and about on a Hollywood street.

The publication reported that Ortiz-Magro was seen hanging out with female friends outside of The Highlight Room in Hollywood on Monday, Jan. 20. At one point during this hangout, a woman, dressed in gray bicycle shorts and a white sweatshirt, could be seen flashing her breasts at the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star. Cameras did not manage to caption his reaction to the flashy moment, but the Daily Mail did note that Ortiz-Magro appeared to be in good spirits during the recent outing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They also went on to report that Ortiz-Magro and his friends later traveled to Universal Studios later that day, and they did so in pure style by traveling to the location in two limos.

This news comes days after it was reported that the Jersey Shore personality got into an altercation with Harley, the mother of his one-year-old daughter Ariana. TMZ reported that Harley allegedly attacked Ortiz-Magro in his home on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The publication reported that Harley arrived at Ortiz-Magro’s house and accused him of cheating on her. She then allegedly used an eyeliner pencil to try to poke him in the eye. After the alleged incident, Ortiz-Magro went to court to get a restraining order against Harley, who also has a restraining order against him. She was ordered to stay 100 yards away from him until Feb. 25, which is when the order expires, per the Daily Mail.

Following the news, both Ortiz-Magro and Harley’s attorneys issued statements to TMZ.

“Regrettably, on Saturday night, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was, again, the victim of a domestic violence incident at the hands of Jennifer Harley,” his attorney, Scott Leemon, told TMZ. “At that time, Ms. Harley entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him.”

“Contact that Ronnie Ortiz had with Jen Harley recently was in violation of the restraining order in effect against him,” Harley’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, told the publication. “We have not received any restraining order against her, and if Jenn does get served with one, we will oppose it. Jenn just wants to raise her baby in peace.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley’s relationship has, unfortunately, been marred by continuing legal and personal issues. Over the course of their relationship, both have been accused of domestic violence on multiple occasions.