Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Shares Videos of Daughter Following Arrest

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex Jen Harley is spending time with their daughter Ariana a week after she was arrested for domestic battery.

Saturday, Harley shared videos on her Instagram Story of their 2-month-old daughter Ariana, who is seen wearing pink Converse shoes in one clip and a “Little Sister” onesie in the other.

“Happy girl,” she captioned one of the videos.

These moments of domestic peace come about a week after Harley was arrested for allegedly beating up the Jersey Shore star on their way home from a Las Vegas barbecue and dragging him behind her car.

A source told Us Weekly at the time, “He asked [her to] pull over and let him out of the car. She stopped, and Ronnie tried getting out and got caught in his seatbelt. Jen started driving away, dragging Ronnie. … Ronnie’s face was bloodied and bruised, and he’s got a nasty road rash.”

Harley was released from jail the next day after posting $3,000 bail, court records show.

This is far from the first incident to cause concern in the new parents’ tumultuous relationship. After footage of Jersey Shore Family Vacation showed Ortiz-Magro bringing back women from the club while Harley was pregnant, the two went off on one another on social media.

Later, after breaking up and getting back together a number of times, the couple had the police called on them after Harley reportedly slapped and spit on her ex while the MTV cast was filming in Las Vegas. When police arrived, Harley was no longer at the scene and no charges were filed.

Things have been getting worse, however, based on the recent arrest.

TMZ reported soon after the most recent incident that Ortiz-Magro’s friends were begging him to cut all ties with Harley and file for custody of their daughter.

Nothing has been filed in court yet, but the MTV personality did skip a trip to Seaside Heights, New Jersey while filming the second season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, with a source telling Us Weekly at the time that he was spending time recovering from the injuries incurred during the domestic incident with Harley.

“He was hurt pretty badly and needs the time to heal,” the source added.

Photo credit: Instagram / Jen Harley