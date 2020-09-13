Rob Kardashian Reveals Massive New Tattoo

✖

The Kardashian family had major news to unveil last week, with Keeping Up With The Kardashians coming to an end. Rob Kardashian also had some news to share. On Instagram, the 33-year-old showed off a massive new arm tattoo. Kardashian shared the new tattoo a few days after his family and E! Network announced the last KUWTK episodes will air next year.

Kardashian did not explain the meaning behind the tattoo, only adding "Hawái," the Spanish spelling for Hawaii, in the caption. Kardashian already had a sleeve tattoo on the arm, but the fresh ink appeared to add some more details around a crying aye and the rest of the imagery. Kardashian tagged Mister Cartoon, a card collecting shop, in his photo. Kardashian also has tattoos in honor of his late father, attorney Robert Kardashian Sr., and his mother, Kris Jenner. He also has a weeping Jesus tattoo on his left bicep and the words "A wise son brings joy to his Father" around his collarbone, reports Hollywood Life.

While his sisters share just about everything about their lives on social media, Kardashian is famously the most private of his siblings in recent years. He has rarely used Twitter or Instagram since his publicized breakup with Blac Chyna when he published explicit photos of her without her permission. He did return to social media in June when he showed off his weight loss with a photo taken at big sister Kourtney Kardashian's birthday party. The photo showed him chatting with Kourtney's ex Scott Disick. Kardashian also shared a shirtless selfie in early August.

On Tuesday, E! Network and the Kardashian-Jenner family confirmed KUWTK will end after 20 seasons with one more batch of shows in 2021. The series debuted in 2007 and changed the shape of reality television, inspiring 12 different spin-offs. "Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives," E! said in a statement. "While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras."

One possible reason for the show ending after 14 years is that some of the sisters are no longer as involved in it as they used to be. "Kourtney [Kardashian] has been over it for a long time. Kylie and Kendall [Jenner] as well," a source told PEOPLE. "It's basically only Khloé [Kardashian] and Kim [Kardashian West] that still have fun. The family has had a lot of conflicts about filming. Since not everyone is having fun filming anymore, they decided to stop while their fans are still happy."