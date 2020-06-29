Rob Kardashian Makes Social Media Comeback to Celebrate Khloe Kardashian's Birthday

✖

Rob Kardashian has made his return to Instagram as the famously private Keeping Up With the Kardashians brother celebrated big sister Khloé Kardashian's 36th birthday at her over-the-top party. Rob has kept a low profile on social media following his highly-publicized breakup with Blac Chyna at the end of 2016, after which he posted explicit photos of his ex-fiancée without her consent on Instagram, but returned Sunday with three photos of himself at Khloé's party.

In one photo, Rob can be seen chatting with Scott Disick, sporting black sweats and a backwards blue cap. "Appreciate it," he captioned the photo with the shaka emoji. In another smiley photo with Khloé's ex, Tristan Thompson, Rob wrote, "Woo back baby." Rob seemed to be having a great time at the birthday bash, grinning from ear to ear as he posed with sister Kourtney Kardashian, captioning it, "Sweet 16! woo!"

Rob's followers were thrilled to see him back to showing his face on Instagram, with one person commenting, "Yesss rob! good to see you so happy!" Another added, "Rob!!!! So freaking handsome!" as a third chimed in, "Oh you back my boy!" Rob's family and friends made sure to weigh in as well, with Thompson commenting on their photo together, "My dawgs!" and Kendall Jenner dropping a number of heart emojis.

These photos were the first pictures Rob has posted of himself that were not throwback photos since the start of his profile in July 2018, although he has shared a number of photos of 3-year-old daughter Dream over the years. Khloé's birthday party certainly was worth documenting, as it featured a blow-up slide in the shape of the Good American founder's face and specialized menu custom for the birthday girl.

Rob paid tribute to his sister with a throwback photo from their childhood Sunday, writing, "Happy Birthday Khlo-moneyyyy!! Woohoo ! I LOVE YOU best friend! TONIGHT WE DRINK AS KINGS‼️ (inside joke)." Khloé seemed to appreciate the sentiment, responding in the comments, "Bobby!!!!!!! I love you!!! My best friend for life!!!!!!! Cheers my brother!"