Rob Kardashian Says He ‘Misses Himself’ in Heartbreaking Reply to Fan’s Throwback Photo

Rob Kardashian opened up on social media this week, replying to a fan who shared a throwback image of the reality personality.

The fan responded to one of Kardashian’s tweets with a GIF of the 30-year-old and his nephew Mason from years ago.

“I miss u so much Rob,” they tweeted.

I miss u so much Rob 😩😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/SSEIGPNn9H — Maira Rebeca (@KimYepictures) February 2, 2018

“Me too,” Kardashian replied along with a blue heart.

Kardashian has been keeping an extremely low profile since his legal battles began with ex Blac Chyna last year.

When he does post on social media, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member’s posts are typically photos of his daughter, Dream, or ads for his sock line, Arthur George.

His most recent moment with Dream was shared in January, with the proud dad posting a clip of his daughter sitting in a high chair and sucking on a purple bottle as she moved along to music playing in the background.

Kardashian accessorized the moment with a filter which gave little Dream a crown of lip emojis.

“He only cares about [daughter Dream] and loves spending time with her, but that’s about it,” a source told People in December. “He doesn’t seem excited about anything else.”

The insider added that Kardashian was “still struggling with his health.”

“He isn’t dating,” the source said. “He keeps himself isolate and mostly socializes with his family.”

In January, Kardashian made a rare appearance on his family’s reality show, working out at sister Khloé Kardashian’s house with the mom-to-be and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

