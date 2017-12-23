Rob Kardashian Spends Holidays With New Mystery Woman

Rob Kardashian is spending Christmas with someone new, but she’s not a new girlfriend.

A post shared by Living💃Loving❤& Learning👠 (@fabbysalazar) on Dec 23, 2017 at 10:15am PST

A woman named Fabby Salazar shared a slew of photos of herself celebrating Christmas at what looks like Rob’s home. In the images, she can be seen standing next to a Christmas tree and holding her newborn daughter.

Although some thought Salazar and Rob were becoming more than friends, The Blast‘s sources close to the Kardashian family stress that this isn’t the case.

She is actually the wife of one of his friends. The source said Rob had friends over his house, including Salazar and others.

Another woman, Yahaita Vianne Ochaoa, also posted photos if herself in front of Rob’s Christmas tree with her son. She is reportedly Floyd Mayweather‘s latest girlfriend.

The Blast notes that Salazar is also friends with Nia Guzman, the mother of Chris Brown‘s daughter.

Rob was once engaged to Blac Chyna and they starred in their own Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off. The two are parents to one-year-old daughter Dream, who will reportedly appear in Chyna’s rumored new reality show. The two fought over custody, and Rob posted explicit photos of Chyna on social media this past summer.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE reported that the 30-year-old Rob was in a “sad state” and “only cares about” his daughter. Unlike his sisters, Rob only posts photos of his daughter on Twitter.

Photo credit: Instagram / Fabby Salazar