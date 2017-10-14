Rob Kardashian Shares Photo of Daughter Dream With Pumpkins

The youngest member of the Kardashian clan is getting ready for Halloween in a big way.

Reality TV star Rob Kardashian took to Twitter on Friday to share a heartwarming photograph of his nearly 1-year-old daughter Dream at a pumpkin patch.

Simply captioning the image with ghost and pumpkin emojis, the 30-year-old’s daughter can be seen sitting between the orange squash, smiling at the camera.

In another image, Kardashian shared a moment from his daughter’s “first trip to the zoo.”

Dream’s first trip to the zoo! pic.twitter.com/0XtfYuv8hQ — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) October 13, 2017

Kardashian has been very focused on his 11-month old, ensuring that he is healthy too. Following his breakup with the mother of his child, Blac Chyna, the Keeping up With the Kardashians star is on a mission to “get his life back.”

He is reportedly motivated to do best by his daughter, Dream, to fight his depression and lose the weight he gained after calling it quits with Chyna, according to TMZ.

Back when Kardashian and Chyna first began dating, he started to get in shape and become healthier. When their breakup drama ignited at the end of last year and beginning of 2017, he fell into a deep depression that resulted in him gaining weight.

One motivating factor that could help drive Kardashian to “get his life back,” is that he has a new custody arrangement of his daughter with Chyna. He has agreed to pay her $20,000 per month in child support while taking on a little over 50 percent of the custody.