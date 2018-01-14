Rob Kardashian Spends Afternoon With His ‘Angel’ Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian is back with another adorable video of his daughter, Dream.

On Saturday, the 30-year-old Kardashian posted a brief, 10-second clip of Dream in a high chair, drinking from a purple bottle. He added a Snapchat filter that makes it look like she has lips coming from her head. He also added two angel emojis as a caption.

Kardashian also told his 7.6 million Twitter followers that he finally added Snapchat to his social media repertoire. His user name at the photo and video-sharing app is “robphuckedme.”

Follow my on snapchat 👻 robphuckedme — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) January 13, 2018

He also posted a photo of Dream with a leopard Snapchat filter. “LOLz,” he wrote as a caption.

Aside from posting pictures of Dream this week, Kardashian showed support for his sisters on Twitter.

He retweeted a link to KKWFragrance.com to give Kim Kardashian West some publicity. He also retweeted a Cleveland Cavaliers post about Kyle Korver, whose teammate, Tristan Thompson, is the father of Khloe Kardashian’s baby.

While his sisters all use Instagram, Kardashian kept his public social media use to Twitter and Snapchat. He does not share photos of himself, instead exclusively posting photos and videos of his 1-year-old daughter with Blac Chyna.

Last week, Kardashian posted a video of Dream in a swing. “Hi, Dad,” Dream is heard repeatedly saying in the clip.

Kardashian also kept to himself during the holiday season. He was not seen in the Kardashian Christmas photo and was absent from mother Kris Jenner’s Christmas party.

“[Rob] only cares about Dream and loves spending time with her, but that’s about it,” an insider told PEOPLE in December. “He doesn’t seem excited about anything else.”

The source told the magazine that Kardashian is “still struggling with his health” and “isn’t dating.”

“He keeps himself isolate and mostly socializes with his family,” the source told PEOPLE.

Kardashian left Instagram behind after he posted explicit photos of Dream’s mother, ex-fiancee Blac Chyna, on social media. Chyna accused him of physical abuse, but they reached a custody settlement in September. Chyna agreed to drop her allegations, in exchange for Kardashian paying Chyna $20,000 a month in child support. Chyna is still suing members of the Kardashian family, accusing them of being behind Rob & Chyna being cancelled.

