‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah’s Prison Sentence Gets Reduced — Again

Jen Shah is getting out of prison a lot sooner than she was originally sentenced. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum, who appeared in seasons 1-3 of the franchise. Will now be released from federal prison in 2017. She was initially sentenced to serve 6.5 years for orchestrating a Ponzi scheme that stole from the elderly out of false promises for marketing services. She began serving her sentence in Feb. 2023, changing her sentence from not guilty to guilty just one week before trial was set to begin. Her arrest and indictment was captured for Bravo cameras in season 2.

She has been serving her time in the Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas. A month after turning herself in,, her punishment was slashed by one year. Now, her current release date is Dec. 19, 2027. She hasn’t spoken on the latest reduction.

Shah’s lavish lifestyle was broadcast worldwide. In addition to her opulent homes, she was dripped in designer clothing and accessories, primarily Versace and Chanel. As for what she claimed she did for a living, she said she was in consumer marketing, despite her co-stars’ confusion and viewers. She also has to pay millions of dollars in restitution, and will be on probation for several years upon her release.

During her sentencing, she told the judge in her case she “knew it was wrong, many people were harmed and I’m so sorry,” as reported by E! News. She claims she’s keeping busy in prison by focusing on her rehabilitation, and she’s also become friends with fellow convicted fraudster, Elizabeth Holmes. Holmes is a former biotechnology entrepreneur who was convicted of fraud in connection to her blood-testing company, Theranos.

Shah has been married to football coach, Sharrieff Shah. The two met while attending the University of Utah as students and have two adult sons together. He’s been supportive of his wife throughout her legal drama.