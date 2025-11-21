‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Will Be Released From Prison Very Soon

Jen Shah will be released from federal prison in less than a month.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum, 52, has been approved for a Dec. 10 release date by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, according to PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Bravo alum’s release comes following a series of reductions to her original six-and-a-half-year sentence, which was handed down after she pleaded guilty to her role in a telemarketing scheme that targeted thousands of victims, including the elderly. Shah reported to prison initially in February 2023.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 06: Jen Shah is seen leaving Manhattan federal court after receiving a 6.5 year sentence for conspiracy to commit wire fraud on January 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

“Everyone’s very grateful for the BOP’s decision, especially because it means Jen will be able to reunite with her family for the holidays,” Shah’s manager, Chris Giovanni, told PEOPLE. “It’s a gift she doesn’t take for granted.”

“Jen’s in a really positive, hopeful place mentally,” he continued. “She’s done a lot of reflecting and real growth during her time away, and is genuinely not the same woman as she was before. Her focus is on her family and building a healthier, more grounded life. She understands the seriousness of the mistakes she made and is excited to put this chapter behind her so that she can show everyone the woman she’s worked hard to become.”

Shah has spent almost three years of her original sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, having her sentence reduced four times due to good behavior, participation in prison programming and progress she has made on the $6.5 million in restitution she has been ordered to pay to her victims.

Shah pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a nationwide telemarketing scam in July 2022, saying at the time, “I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people. I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution.”

jen shah on THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY episode “Friendship Roulette” (Photo by: Andrew Peterson/Bravo)

At the time of Shah’s original sentence, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement that the reality personality “finally faces the consequences of the many years she spent targeting vulnerable, elderly victims.”

“These individuals were lured in by false promises of financial security, but in reality, Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it,” Williams added. “This conviction and sentence demonstrate once again that we will continue to vigorously protect victims of financial fraud and hold accountable those who engage in fraudulent schemes.”