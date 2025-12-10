‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Released From Prison Early After Serving 33 Months for Telemarketing Fraud Scheme

Jen Shah is a free woman once again. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum, 52, has been released from prison after spending nearly 2 years and 10 months behind bars for her role in a national telemarketing fraud scheme, PEOPLE reported Wednesday.

Shah exited the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, early on Wednesday, a rep for the Bravo personality confirmed to the outlet, having first reported to the federal prison on Feb. 17, 2023.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 06: Jen Shah is seen leaving Manhattan federal court after receiving a 6.5 year sentence for conspiracy to commit wire fraud on January 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested in March 2021 on allegations that they had targeted thousands of people, including the elderly, in a telemarketing fraud scheme. Shah and Smith were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering, and in July 2022, Shah pleaded guilty to the first of the two charges, for which she was sentenced to six-and-a-half years behind bars.

“I am sorry,” she said at the time. “My actions have hurt innocent people. I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution.”

Since reporting to prison, Shah has had her sentence reduced four times due to good behavior, participation in prison programming and progress she has made on the $6.5 million in restitution she was ordered to pay to her victims.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion with Jen Shah (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo)

Last month, the Federal Bureau of Prisons approved an early release for the Bravo personality.

“Everyone’s very grateful for the BOP’s decision, especially because it means Jen will be able to reunite with her family for the holidays,” Shah’s manager, Chris Giovanni, told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s a gift she doesn’t take for granted.”

“Jen’s in a really positive, hopeful place mentally,” he added. “She’s done a lot of reflecting and real growth during her time away, and is genuinely not the same woman as she was before. Her focus is on her family and building a healthier, more grounded life. She understands the seriousness of the mistakes she made and is excited to put this chapter behind her so that she can show everyone the woman she’s worked hard to become.”

