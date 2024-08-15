'RHOSLC' Season 5 'Starts With Such a Bang,' Andy Cohen Teases

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5 kicks off "with such a bang," Bravo boss Andy Cohen teases. The Real Housewives franchise executive producer hinted at the action to come with the ladies of Salt Lake City during a call into SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live on Wednesday, Aug. 14, calling the first seven episodes he's seen so far "very good."

"I'm very excited about the new season of Salt Lake," Cohen said, as Jeff Lewis' guest for the episode, RHOSLC star Meredith Marks, agreed, "I am too!" Cohen continued of the show's fifth season, "It's very good. The first episode starts with such a bang, and they do something that I don't think has been done on a Housewives show before, which is the whole first episode is the first whole all-cast event. So much happens. It's really great."

(Photo: 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 cast. - Bravo Media)

"It's excellent. The women are great. It feels very fresh," he added. "Last season was obviously so huge, but this [season] feels very, from the jump, they're off to the races. It's really good."

The drama continues even without Monica Garcia returning, Cohen assured fans. Garcia made waves during Season 4 when she was revealed to be one of the people behind the anonymous Reality Von Tease Instagram account that went after RHOSLC alum Jen Shah as well as Garcia's other castmates. "This season is outstanding," Cohen said. "[Monica] was so dominant in last season ... say what you will, but it was an incredibly memorable season, and I will say this season is an incredibly memorable season."

Lisa Barlow told PopCulture.com in February that Season 5 was thriving without Garcia. "I'm so over the trolls," she shared at the time. "So I'm relieved that there's no more Reality Von Tease and no more trolls. But I think what people are starting to find out is Salt Lake is full of interesting, dynamic people. There's so many of them here." She added that while "every year, everyone's like, 'Can they top the last year?' I actually think based on what I've seen so far, I think we're going to have our best season ever."

"There's no more retread information being shared, old stuff that we've already dealt with," she continued. "I just feel like it gives us a fresh start, and we're in such a different place in our relationship. So I think you're going to see more depth and dimension to those relationships. There's always something going on." No premiere date has been announced for RHOSLC Season 5.