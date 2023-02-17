Andy Cohen Reveals How He Thinks 'RHOSLC's Heather Gay Got Her Black Eye

Andy Cohen doesn't buy Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay's claim about not knowing how she got her black eye. The Bravo boss shared his own theory as to what happened during Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen with guests Lala Kent and Katie Maloney. When Kent expressed her own belief that RHOSLC's Jen Shah had something to do with Gay's accident, Cohen agreed.

"I think it's from a cast member," the Vanderpump Rules star said, as Cohen responded, "From Jen Shah? I do too. I don't think she hit her head on a cabinet and got scratches on her arm." Gay has been Shah's biggest ally throughout her legal battle as the Bravo star pleaded guilty to fraud charges and was subsequently sentenced to 78 months behind bars and five years of supervised release.

Gay denied Shah's involvement during the Season 3 reunion, which aired last month, saying her flip-flopping about black eye was due to embarrassment over not remembering what actually went down. "I blacked out. I don't know how it happened," she claimed at the time. "I woke up terrified. I had my phone plugged in, I was in pajamas."

The Bad Mormon author continued that her story changed when she thought her co-stars would "rewrite the narrative" if they knew the truth."When production came into my room, I told them, I said, 'I have no idea, I have no memory,'" she continued. "And then it spun out of control after that, and I take full responsibility, and I'm really sorry. It's terrifying."

"I know I blacked out. I woke up in a very, very high-stress situation with so much shame and humiliation," she continued. "There was no way to hide it, and I went to my thing, which is just humor and make it go away, and it didn't go away, but I certainly do not want to implicate anyone here, anyone on production – it's my own guilt and shame about blacking out and not being able to explain it." She continued about the theory that Shah was behind her injury, "If I knew Jen did that, I would cover it up, but that was not my intention – I was blacked out."