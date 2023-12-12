'RHOP's' Mia Thornton Says Financial Stress Added to Breakdown of Her Marriage

Mia Thornton's divorce from her husband of 10 years didn't come as a surprise to The Real Housewives of Potomac fans. Joining in Season 6, the longtime couple have been open about their unconventional marriage. They began their romance out of an affair while both were married to their former spouses. Gordon is 30+ years Mia's senior and was already an established businessman when he met the former exotic dancer. 10 years later and with two children, Mia became part of Gordon's family business on the executive team of The Joint Chiropractor. But during the Season 7 reunion, Mia spilled the beans that Gordon had been axed from the family business, and her $450k annual salary and position were also taken from her. They downsized from a $ 10,000-a-month Potomac mansion they were renting, to a penthouse in Baltimore, and Mia claimed they were living off their savings. She announced their split ahead of the season 8 premiere and is now explaining what led her to leave her marriage.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that aired on Dec. 10, Mia confirmed that financial stress contributed to her decision to walk away. "I just think it's just a sequence of events over the past couple of years that put a strain on a marriage," she said after Cohen, 55, asked what led to the split, adding, "Yeah, [finances] that has a lot to do with it, for sure."

Gordon previously told TMZ that Mia left him for a younger man with better financial status and was already living with him. He claimed Mia told him they were engaged, while calling his estranged wife a golddiger in the process. As for the engagement rumors, Mia told Cohen that she's "committed" but not engaged. Her co-star, Ashley Darby, told Cohen during her appearance last month that Mia is living her best life in Atlanta most of the time now with her new beau.

In the meantime, Gordon and Mia say they are focused on co-parenting their two children together. Despite Gordon's public meltdown, Mia said they are getting along well. The rest of their split will continue to play out on the show, which airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8PM EST.