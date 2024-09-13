Fans React as 'RHOP' Ramps Up Drama in Season 9 Trailer
Fans are excited for Season 9
The Real Housewives of Potomac is back this October. New full timers who earned their flutes are Stacey Rusch and Keiarna Stewart, the latter who was a friend of the show in Season 8.
Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton return in their roles. Jacqueline Blake and Jassi Rideaux join as friends. Blake has appeared on the show as Thornton's longtime BFF. Candiace Dillard Bassett exited after six seasons, while Robyn Dixon and Nneka Ihim were fired.
The Season 9 trailer addresses Huger's DUI charge, with her co-stars struggling to get answers from her about what really happened. On the heels of her ex-husband's engagement, Bryant is focused on dating and building her athleisure line alongside Darby. Darby is moving full speed ahead with her divorce from Michael as she balances work, dating, and motherhood.
Osefo is hanging up her professor hat and excited to enter into the 40 club while mending her friendship with Bryant after a contentious two seasons. Thornton is putting her divorce process from Gordon on display while her relationship with her new man takes center stage.
The newcomers have their share of drama too. Rusch, a former QVC host and mother of an 8-year-old daughter, is going through a divorce and dating her longtime friend. Stewart is trying to put the past behind her and forge relationships with her co-stars after last season's unfortunate fight. The trailer is epic, and the social media reactions are even hotter.
Change is good
"Some fans were concerned about Dillard Bassett's exit, as despite her controversial verbal altercations, she's been a draw since her debut in Season 3. But with the trailer showcasing drama between OGs and newbies, fans have breathed a sigh of relief. One X user commented: It feels so fresh! I love it. #RHOP needed an updated look so badly."
A love triangle for the ages
When Mia and Gordon announced their split, filming for Season 8 had already wrapped. Not much was revealed about their marital woes as a result. But in the forthcoming season, fans will seemingly get more answers about what unraveled and get an inside look into how her new relationship impacts her ongoing divorce and co-parenting situation with Gordon. One X user noted: "Mia's drama with her two men is going to be messy as fuck. I'm ready to see that shit unfold this season."
An unlikely truce
No one was expecting Bryant and Osefo to make peace. Many question if Bryant has ulterior motives now that her resident BFF is no longer in the picture and she has 0 allies. As one X user stated: "It's funny how you remove R*byn from the cast and all of a sudden Gizelle knows how to be cordial #RHOP"
Bravo is shady
Social media users realized the trailer dropped on Ihim's birthday. She's the only cast member out of the franchise to not last more than one season. One X user noted: "Just savage to drop Nneka's birthday #RHOP #happybirthdaygurl"
Rejoice in the name of Robyn's exit
Fans have complained about Dixon's lackluster and hidden storylines for years. Many say her firing was long overdue. As one X user notes: "No robyn, no picnic tables on dusty hills disguised as a group event, no juan dixon, no embezzled hats, no tax fraud AND ALL DRAMA! we prayed for days like this #rhop"
A new era
Along with a cast revamp comes a new opening. Fans can't wait to hear this season's taglines. One X user wrote: "The new era of #RHOP is STUNNING."
