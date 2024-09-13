Fans React as 'RHOP' Ramps Up Drama in Season 9 Trailer

The Real Housewives of Potomac is back this October. New full timers who earned their flutes are Stacey Rusch and Keiarna Stewart, the latter who was a friend of the show in Season 8.

Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton return in their roles. Jacqueline Blake and Jassi Rideaux join as friends. Blake has appeared on the show as Thornton's longtime BFF. Candiace Dillard Bassett exited after six seasons, while Robyn Dixon and Nneka Ihim were fired.

The Season 9 trailer addresses Huger's DUI charge, with her co-stars struggling to get answers from her about what really happened. On the heels of her ex-husband's engagement, Bryant is focused on dating and building her athleisure line alongside Darby. Darby is moving full speed ahead with her divorce from Michael as she balances work, dating, and motherhood.

Osefo is hanging up her professor hat and excited to enter into the 40 club while mending her friendship with Bryant after a contentious two seasons. Thornton is putting her divorce process from Gordon on display while her relationship with her new man takes center stage.

The newcomers have their share of drama too. Rusch, a former QVC host and mother of an 8-year-old daughter, is going through a divorce and dating her longtime friend. Stewart is trying to put the past behind her and forge relationships with her co-stars after last season's unfortunate fight. The trailer is epic, and the social media reactions are even hotter.