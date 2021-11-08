‘RHOP’ Reunion: Candiace Dillard’s Defense of Her Venom Against Cast Boils Social Media

Part one of the highly anticipated four-part reunion special of The Real Housewives of Potomac aired tonight, Sunday, Nov. 7. A major part of the discussion centered around Candiace Dillard’s visceral and often times below the belt shade she throws toward her co-stars. Case in point, Dillard’s co-stars and fans of the show were stunned when she continued to bring Mia Thronton’s mother up during verbal spats.

It all started when Thornton called Dillard’s music video production for her single “Drive Back” low budget. Dillard responded, “Your mama’s low budget.” Dillard insists she was not privy to Thornton’s mother’s past addiction issues. Regardless, many feel that whether Dillard knew about Thronton’s mother or not, her response was not justified. Dillard disagrees.

Cohen grilled Dillard for her impulsive reactions. Her co-stars also say she takes it too far. But Dillard feels she is justified in whatever comes out of her mouth as she’s constantly “attacked.” when Cohen asked her frankly, “How is that working for you,” Dillard stood strong.

“If I want to respond verbally, hello, welcome to the stage! That’s what we do,” Dillard said when Gizelle Bryant corroborated Cohen’s sentiments. When Cohen reminded Dillard that her verbal responses contributed to her physical fight with Monique Samuels in Season 5, she snapped back.

“So that’s my fault that I was physically attacked?!” asks Dillard. Cohen didn’t back down. “Well, you’re the common denominator.” But Dillard doesn’t feel that’s a fair assessment, adding “every housewife has said nasty and disrespectful things, but because I am better at it, I am somehow crucified!”

Viewers disagree. Overall many feel Dillard lacks accountability and constantly plays the victim. The evidence was across social media as the episode aired.

Candiace and her gaslighting is so old #RHOP — AJ (@GoHeadJoyner) November 8, 2021

This Twitter user says Dillard simply deflects. And, they are tired of it.

#RHOP So now everyone agrees that Candiace is the common denominator for her mouth. 🗣WE’VE BEEN SAYING THIS! pic.twitter.com/ZFVcPWAU6S — 🌹✨R_Le’Rose🌹✨ (@r_lerose) November 8, 2021

This Twitter user says fans of the show have said for years that Dillard is the common denominator. They are thanking Cohen for saying so during the special.

Cohen told Dillard during the special that he’s bombarded with Tweets and social media mentions that Dillard needs to be fired. Nothing was different as this episode aired.

Now Candiace is talking about somebody’s mom, but wanted to throw knives at Ashley for saying her mom’s name? #RHOP — Ash (@AshAlxandra) November 8, 2021

Viewers are over what they believe are Dillard’s double standards. They point to the Season 4 incident of Ashley Darby calling Dillard out for living in a home financed by her mother, but Dillard is now justifying bringing up Thornton’s mother.

https://twitter.com/202natt/status/1457528477796667397?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Even Cohen told Dillard multiple times during the reunion that she’s the common denominator in all of her issues with her co-stars. But Dillard says she “never starts,” only “responds” to what is said to her first.

Candiace needs to stop provoking people who won’t think twice about kicking her ass #RHOP — Kimberley (@selftaughtidiot) November 8, 2021

Dillard has cried a river since being “attacked” by Monique Samuels in Season 5. But this Twitter user says Dillard needs another physical beating.