'RHOP': Fans React to Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard's Eplxosive Winery Fiasco Over Allegations About Dillard's Husband

And just like that, the rekindling of a friendship between former beauty pageant queens Candiace Dillard and Ashley Darby of The Real Housewives of Potomac is over. Season 7 looked promising for the once blossoming sisterhood of the youngest members of the Bravo franchise. After years of trading insults about foreheads, butt-grabbing husbands, and hitting below the belt in verbal spats, the two agreed to put the past behind them. It seemed promising, with them laughing about Darby's singledom on the rise amid her split from her older husband. But it all came crashing down in Ep. 5 when Darby couldn't resist bringing a rumor about Dillard's husband allegedly being inappropriate with another woman to the group.

Dillard's husband, Chris Bassett, as been the central storyline this season as Gizelle Bryant, Mia Thornton, and Darby have made accusations about inappropriate behavior and Instagram messages they received on his behalf. Dillard doesn't believe any of it and feels her husband is being maligned for the good of the show. She's already given Bryant her go-to-hell papers and dissolved any hope of reconciling their friendship. And the same appears to be for Darby as she unleashed yet another verbal lashing toward her co-star's way when Darby alleged that Bassett was a little flirty with her friend at a party thrown by Karen Huger.

Dillard has happily joked and shamed now-estranged Darby's husband Michael for his indescrtions, dozens of which have been made public since Season 1. And Darby is gloating at the fact that she's able to return the favor. But fans are siding with Dillard given Michael's history and his wife's ability to look the other way.