'RHOP': Fans React to Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard's Eplxosive Winery Fiasco Over Allegations About Dillard's Husband
And just like that, the rekindling of a friendship between former beauty pageant queens Candiace Dillard and Ashley Darby of The Real Housewives of Potomac is over. Season 7 looked promising for the once blossoming sisterhood of the youngest members of the Bravo franchise. After years of trading insults about foreheads, butt-grabbing husbands, and hitting below the belt in verbal spats, the two agreed to put the past behind them. It seemed promising, with them laughing about Darby's singledom on the rise amid her split from her older husband. But it all came crashing down in Ep. 5 when Darby couldn't resist bringing a rumor about Dillard's husband allegedly being inappropriate with another woman to the group.
Dillard's husband, Chris Bassett, as been the central storyline this season as Gizelle Bryant, Mia Thornton, and Darby have made accusations about inappropriate behavior and Instagram messages they received on his behalf. Dillard doesn't believe any of it and feels her husband is being maligned for the good of the show. She's already given Bryant her go-to-hell papers and dissolved any hope of reconciling their friendship. And the same appears to be for Darby as she unleashed yet another verbal lashing toward her co-star's way when Darby alleged that Bassett was a little flirty with her friend at a party thrown by Karen Huger.
Dillard has happily joked and shamed now-estranged Darby's husband Michael for his indescrtions, dozens of which have been made public since Season 1. And Darby is gloating at the fact that she's able to return the favor. But fans are siding with Dillard given Michael's history and his wife's ability to look the other way.
Pot meets kettle
Ashley should never talk about anyone's husband. Has she forgotten she's married to the freak of the century? 🤔 #RHOP— BubblesInCarolina (@Dyonicia) November 7, 2022
Darby continues to defend Michael, even amid their split. But fans aren't buying it.
Waiting for her chance
Oh Ashley you just couldn’t wait to bring this up to Candice as a gotcha gotcha. Lol you deserve every insult she hurls at you this season. #RHOP— Be Best. (@SSGoodwater) November 7, 2022
Not only do viewers find Darby's timing off, they also believe she was waiting for her moment after all of the slander from Dillard toward her husband. Dillard feels the same way.
So much promise wasted
Ashley is very insecure and hurting. RIP to this 2 second friendship. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/bjMhGXs7U5— king (@1nickk_) November 7, 2022
Fans were hoping they'd see Daby and Dillard in an alliance of sorts this season. Their dreams were demolished.
Misery loves company?
Ashley is projecting because her relationship is in shambles. But who's fault is that, mama? Not Candiace's. #RHOP— Dani (@Dani__Marie22) November 7, 2022
Darby has stood by Michael publicly despite his numerous indiscretions. Some fans believe that because her marriage is falling apart, she wants to ruin others'.
Horrible timing
so this ‘info’ came to you after you met w candiace. but you just said you seen other dms of chris? did that come after as well? #RHOP— vincent is CUFFED (@giawclits) November 7, 2022
Earlier in the episode, Darby visits Dillard at her home for an afternoon of wine, cheese, sushi, and girl talk. Darby waited until she was in front of the group to discuss the allegations, which Dillard found questionable.
Let's take a trip down memory lane
I need Ashley to keep her mouth shut and Chris Bassett being a predator when her husband groped an employee of the show and Monique’s cameras conveniently weren’t working at the time. Your man has a history of sexual harassment and accusations. Let’s not do that. #RHOP— dontflywithoutaparachute 🪂 (@trisarahtops294) November 7, 2022
Fans are blasting Darby for having the nerve to bring such a story to Dillard, when her husband was sued for federal sexual assault. A cameraman accused Michael of groping him during filming. On audio, the cameraman was overheard telling Michael not to touch him, while Michael seemingly apologized, However, there was no actual footage of the incident and the suit was tossed out.