‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer Breaks Down Over Ex Scott Kluth: ‘I’m Miserable!”

Tinsley Mortimer can’t keep it together any longer after The Real Housewives of New York City star broke up with on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Kluth.

Celebrating her newly-single life after Kluth, the socialite took to the stage in Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Bravo series, acting as the ringmaster during a guest appearance at the circus. After her big performance, mom Dale Mercer pulled her aside to praise her performance, only to be met with a major meltdown from the heartbroken Mortimer, who felt like everything she had achieved so far in her life amounted to nothing.

“I really am emotional. I feel like I don’t do anything good enough,” she cried to her mother. “I just feel like I’m doing these things that I feel like I’d be really happy about and I’m not happy. I’m miserable!”

“I worked hard to be in a place where I feel like I just wanted somebody to share it with me,” she continued. “And I’m sharing it with you, and I love you, but I don’t want to just share it with you.”

Wearing such a over-the-top cheerful outfit after such a joyful performance, Mortimer revealed she realized in that moment she was suffering from a deep depression.

“I’m sitting here in this big bow and this big dress, and I couldn’t be more what the little girl Tinsley would want to be — rosy cheeks, like I’m at the circus. I was just a part of this,” she confessed. “And…I couldn’t be more depressed. I couldn’t be sadder!”

Sobbing, she choked out, “I just want to be happy again.”

Mercer, meanwhile, dealt her daughter a dose of tough love when it comes to getting over Kluth and the sadness surrounding the future that will never be.

“I think you should just be finished with the whole Scott thing. Just be finished with it. You need to move on,” she advised Mortimer. “Stop looking at the negative. Look at the positive. You got asked to be in this fabulous circus and you were wonderful and it’s beautiful. Stop it. Stop it now, Tinsley.”

“He’s not here. He didn’t come,” she continued of Kluth to the camera. “If he had wanted to be here to watch you in the circus, he would have been here. He didn’t, so move on.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo