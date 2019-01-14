‘RHONY’ Star Jill Zarin Pays Tribute to Late Husband Bobby a Year After His Death

Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin has paid tribute to her late husband Bobby, one year after his death.

Taking to Instagram, Zarin shared a collection of photos of Bobby — as well as some videos — and wrote a heartfelt message in the caption.

“Today is the anniversary of Bobby’s passing on January 13th 2018. It is hard to imagine a life without him but he wanted me to move on… find love again and that ‘life is for the living.’ I want to share some photos & videos no one has seen with all of you,” she wrote.

“We all remember the incredible man, father, brother, friend and husband he was. Bobby Zarin will never be forgotten. [Ally Shapiro] and I miss him everyday but he is always in our hearts. I love you Bobby,” her message concluded.

Many of her followers have since commented on he post, with one writing, “He was one of kind. You could tell that even on television. Lucky you to have someone who loved sooooo much.”

“What a beautiful couple you were [Jill Zarin.] I’m sure Bobby is watching closely over you from Heaven. A love like that never dies, someone else said. “I hope the day has been gentle for you. I know it’s never easy on the anniversary of the passing of a dear one. Sending you love and support.”

“Thank you so much for sharing. What a beautiful life you had together and I’m so happy to see you and Ally are living your best lives and keeping his desires for you to move on in your mind,” another follower stated. “Life is here to live and all the sweet memories are there for us to cherish.”

Bobby passed away in 2018 after a long fight with cancer. He was 71 years old at the time of his death.