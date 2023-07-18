'RHONY' Reboot Premieres With Cheese-Gate Drama: Season 14, Episode 1 Recap

We are diving RIGHT in with the new Real Housewives of New York City and I'm already so in. I mean they're fighting about cheese, I know next to nothing about any of them and look how lackadaisically they're holding those apples – they don't need this show, how chic. Well, I mean, it's RHONY, it only gets so chic. Let's dive in on Season 14, Episode 1 of Real Housewives of New York City in the recap video below.

While I could have done with a little bit of an explanation as to where our gals went – like are they being held hostage at Bluestone Manor, are they trapped on the lower level? – I did enjoy us just jumping in with this new cast. We get some quick blurbs about these women we don't know from OTHER women we don't know, and some are promising.

From there, we're right into the drama, and we're serving it up just how we like it – inconsequential and petty. Apparently, Erin had a party recently, during which Sai pointed at a charcuterie board and asked what it was. Yes! Weird cheese fight! Now it's worth saying Sai denies saying cheese was weird – and she Jessel, and Brynn delve into restaurant drama.

Apparently, Brynn and Sai were supposed to meet up with Erin, Jessel, their husbands, and some other people and go to dinner. But Sai and Brynn thought the restaurant Erin booked – which is totally Catch, they keep bleeping it out for some reason – was tacky, so they told the women they were going home, but they went to another restaurant instead. And posted about it on social media — come on Sai, I thought you were supposed to be an influencer. Erin, meanwhile, tells Ubah that the restaurant shouldn't matter, it should be about friendship! And I would totally be on her side, but they are talking about Catch so I gotta be team Sai and Brynn — so sorry, Erin, you lost on a technicality.

We'll get back to that fight in a second but first, we have to all ponder what the dress code for Jenna's party – black, khaki, gold and metallic – could possibly mean. And of course, we're serving fondue, arguably the weirdest form of cheese — sorry, Sai. Then we're diving back into Catch-gate or sorry, *bleep* gate. Jenna shuts it down pretty quickly, telling everyone they're past the point with this fight, and I agree, let's go back to the cheese. So, Erin takes Brynn to the other room to fight in peace.

And that's the first episode. Do I wish these women felt a bit more authentic and not so much playing Housewives? Yes. Is it better than I thought it would be? Yes! So I'm gonna take it and I'm excited for the rest of the season. Let me know what you think in the comments.