‘RHONY’: Ramona Singer Pushes Dorinda Medley as Lying Accusations Fly

Things are getting physical between the Real Housewives of New York City!

In a sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Bravo reality show, Dorinda Medley confronts Ramona Singer over a quote she gave to Page Six defending her sitting apart from her friend at a recent gala as an error made by organizers.

“You need to say you’re sorry that you ditched me for a better table when you told me we were going together,” Medley tells Singer, who told Page Six at the time, “They have so many people going. She was upset. I had no control of it and I said I was sorry. We didn’t buy a table. We bought individual tickets. They didn’t put it together. We’re great now — we’re fine.”

In the sneak peek, the two women continue to go back and forth about the circumstances that led to Medley admittedly making a scene over her friend’s abandonment.

“You called me and invited me,” she tells Singer, bringing up details to prove Singer was lying about how things shook out. Meanwhile, Singer is staunch in her defense that she had no control over the seating, repeatedly telling Medley she had done as she was told and sat at table 61.

It was at this point that the RHONY editors play footage of the night, in which Singer is seen looking for table 62, Medley’s table, after clearly being told that was her seat for the night by the organizers.

It was this refusal to admit what had happened that seems to push Medley over the edge.

“Ramona doesn’t want to deal with it,” she tells the camera. “She wants it to go away, so if she kicks and screams … it’s just gonna go away. But it’s not.”

Pointing an accusatory finger at Singer prompts a turn in this verbal altercation as she says, “Don’t put your finger [there], I hate when you do that,” and pushing Medley by the hips away from her.

That doesn’t strike Medley well at all, as she seriously responds, “Don’t push me!”

As Tinsley Mortimer, Barbara Kavovit and Sonja Morgan look on, is this about to be a knock-out episode of RHONY?

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo