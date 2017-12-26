‘RHONY’ Luann de Lesseps Surfaces After Drunken Arrest

Luann de Lesseps isn’t letting her Christmas Eve arrest slow her down.

The Real Housewives of New York City cast member appears to have celebrated Christmas with her family at a barbecue Monday with her brother Michael Nadeau, according to TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The publication also obtained photos and video of her keeping it low-key in sunglasses and a striped ensemble, which can be seen here.

The former countess was charged with five criminal counts, four of which are felonies, after an early morning arrest in Palm Beach Sunday.

The Bravo star allegedly accosted a police officer while violently resisting arrest when asked to leave a Colony hotel room Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The 52-year-old reality TV personality and her unidentified male companion allegedly entered a room they weren’t registered to at the Colony hotel Saturday night while a maid was finishing turn-down service.

When a security guard found them in the room, they told de Lesseps and the man they had to leave, according to the police report.

After “multiple attempts to get both subjects to leave over a five minute period,” the guard called for help, and two police officers responded to the scene, where they found the former Countess and her friend Julie Olson in the room.

Both “appeared to be highly intoxicated,” according to the report, and while Olson left under police order, de Lesseps locked herself in the bathroom, only opening the door when the guard began to unlock the door.

She then allegedly shoved a responding officer in the chest with her palm, then slammed the door on his face, “striking him in the forehead,” according to the document.

When she was arrested, de Lesseps reportedly tried to escape, yelling, “I’m going to f—ing kill you” to police. She was released without bail Sunday.”

Later that day, de Lesseps tweeted an apology to her fans, saying she was triggered emotionally by her return to Palm Beach, where she wed her ex-husband Tom D’Agostino in December 2016 before their marriage ended after seven months.

“I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior,” the Bravo cast member wrote. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @countessluann