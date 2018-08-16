‘RHONY’ Friends Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley ‘Estranged’ After Season

Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps may have been the most solid relationship on The Real Housewives of New York City, but their fiery vacation fight might have meant the end of their friendship.

During Wednesday’s RHONY finale, de Lesseps premiered her Countess and Friends Cabaret show for her fellow Housewives, while Medley, feeling snubbed by her now sober friend over her comments on her drinking earlier in the season, tried to hold it together.

The former Countess twisted the knife even more when she invited everyone by Medley’s boyfriend of six years, John Mahdessian, to her cabaret premiere, despite Medley helping her get free performance outfits from designer Jovani which she said were worth “thousands and thousands of dollars.”

“It would have been a nice gesture and it would have been nice to go to the after party with him,” Medley told Tinsley Mortimer of her new issue with de Lesseps. “I did call Luann and she was like, ‘You should have asked me months ago.’ She’s like, ‘If you really wanted him to come, you should have bought a ticket. … Not my problem. It’s my big night. Break a leg would have been a better message. You should have asked sooner if you wanted him to attend.’ “

“After our interaction in Cartagena, I guess this is her way of punishing me,” Medley added. “By the way, John’s been very nice to Luann in many situations. So I’m surprised that she’s going to decide that he’s not invited. It’s rude. Especially when you’re as good friends as I thought we were.”

And despite Mortimer’s boyfriend was invited, de Lesseps defended her leaving out Medley’s man by saying she expected her friend to bring her longtime partner even without an invite.

“It’s the day of my f—ing show. Why didn’t [she] ask me beforehand?” de Lesseps told the camera. “I was like, f— you. Are you kidding me? I’m going on stage tonight, you’re going to bother me with this s—. Bring John, I don’t give a s—.”

“Nobody’s ruining my night tonight,” she added later to Bethenny Frankel. “[Dorinda’s] not ruining my night tonight, John’s not ruining my night — nobody’s ruining my night. She ruined her own night!”

After the show concluded, however, Medley tried to stay away from the drama and congratulate her friend, just with a massive amount of sarcasm behind her words.

“Congratulations you did an amazing job tonight, I’m so proud of you,” she told de Lesseps. “I don’t want to even talk about it. You look beautiful. Thank you so much for having me. And thank you so much for inviting Scott last minute.”

“I listen to you but I don’t listen to you,” she added. “I’ve been a friend for you for a long time. I’m not listening to you lecture me tonight. Thank you for inviting Scott. I’m good. Thank you so much for having me. You look gorgeous tonight. Congratulations my darling. You did a great job. Fantastic. Thumbs up.”

Leaving, she told the camera, “I don’t care about our friendship right now because I think I’ve made a really concerted effort to do the right thing. But if this is where it is and she thinks it’s cute, have at it.”

But de Lesseps felt similarly. “I’m so disappointed,” she said. “Really, girlfriend? I thought you would be so happy for me. After what I’ve been through? Beyond. It’s very sad.”

After the final shot, it was revealed that the two friends still haven’t made up more than half a year apart. And with de Lesseps missing the reunion filming for a second stint in rehab, they certainly won’t be making amends there.

Part one of the Real Housewives of New York City reunion will air Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Rommel Demano/Getty Images